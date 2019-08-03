Texas Equusearch, HPD Homicide, along with Houston Public Works are currently on location.
Our homicide detectives are on scene in the 3100 block of Hadley regarding possible human remains found at the location. Initial call received about 2 pm. No other information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2019
City works workers are retrieving the body out of the manhole first, so that they can identify it.
Brittany, 37, vanished from her apartment on Ilona Lane on June 25, 2018. It was later found ransacked.
Court records show Haggerty was arrested three weeks after her disappearance, and a grand jury indicted him for murder in October 2018.
The indictment says he killed Brittany by shooting, stabbing, strangling her, and causing her to ingest a controlled substance, yet her body has not been found.
Police said items, including clothing, belonging to Burfield were recovered from the property where he was living in Houston's Third Ward. RELATED
Posted Aug 03 2019 11:30AM CDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 11:44AM CDT
Deputies are investigating a crash that left two people dead in norheast Harris County.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened in the 13700 block of Beaumont Hwy. near East Belt, where a motorcycle and wrecker have collided.
HCSO says the driver and passenger in the vehicles have died.
Posted Aug 03 2019 10:53AM CDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 10:59AM CDT
LAKE JACKSON, Texas – Eleven children are recovering following a chlorine leak at an outdoor pool in Lake Jackson on Friday.
City officials say the incident happened at a movie event the pool was hosting.
Six children were transported to the hospital, while another five were allegedly taken by their parents. All of them were in stable condition.
Posted Aug 03 2019 10:08AM CDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 10:12PM CDT
A 73-year-old man that has been missing since Friday has been found safe.
Danny Allen Sr. was last seen in the area of State Hwy. 249 and Schroder Road.
Danny, a U.S. Navy veteran, was recently diagnosed with dementia.