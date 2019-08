- A body has been found in the case of missing Brittany Burfield, who disappeared last year.

According to Tim Miller with Texas Equusearch, authorities found the body in a manhole, just hours after accused killer Alex Haggerty, made a confession to Quanell X regarding where the body was placed.

Texas Equusearch, HPD Homicide, along with Houston Public Works are currently on location.

Our homicide detectives are on scene in the 3100 block of Hadley regarding possible human remains found at the location. Initial call received about 2 pm. No other information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2019

City works workers are retrieving the body out of the manhole first, so that they can identify it.

Brittany, 37, vanished from her apartment on Ilona Lane on June 25, 2018. It was later found ransacked.

Court records show Haggerty was arrested three weeks after her disappearance, and a grand jury indicted him for murder in October 2018.

The indictment says he killed Brittany by shooting, stabbing, strangling her, and causing her to ingest a controlled substance, yet her body has not been found.

Police said items, including clothing, belonging to Burfield were recovered from the property where he was living in Houston's Third Ward.





