Multiple barges broke away from a shipyard and struck the I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River, according to the Coast Guard.

I-10 East is shutdown in both directions at the San Jacinto River.

TxDOT is trying to get in and inspect the damage under this bridge, but we're told high water from the heavy rain is hampering those efforts.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority says tolls are being waived at the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge due to the closure of the I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River.

Around 12:05 a.m. Friday, the Coast Guard received a report that nine barges had broken away from their moorings at the San Jacinto River Fleet. Officials say at least two barges struck the bridge.

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew were diverted to the scene.

The Coast Guard says Sector Houston-Galveston Vessel Traffic Service had already suspended vessel movement under the I-10 bridge at 7:20 p.m. Thursday due to strong currents. The suspension remains in effect.