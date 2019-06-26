< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A young child is rushed from the stands after being injured by a hard foul ball off the bat of Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) A young child is rushed from the stands after being injured by a hard foul ball off the bat of Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/attorney-girl-hit-by-foul-ball-astros-cubs-game-sustained-a-skull-fracture">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414874238" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The two-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball during a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros last month is recovering from brain and skull injuries, according to the family's attorney.</p><p>The family retained Houston attorney Richard Mithoff to "consult about their options and to publicly thank the fans and Astros for their outpouring of support," the attorney says.</p><p>"The family's foremost concern is about the health of their child, but they also wanted me to extend their thanks to the fans and the Astros for their concern," said Mithoff.</p><p>According to a letter sent to the Astros organization by Mithoff, the girl sustained a skull fracture with associated subdural bleeding, brain contusions, and brain edema, and had a seizure. The girl is recovering at home and is taking medication to prevent further seizures, the letter says. Her progress will be reassessed in July.</p><p>"The Scotts appreciate the concern shown to their family from the Astros organization, baseball fans and the City of Houston. Their primary focus at this time is on their daughter's well-being," the letter reads.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/child-struck-by-line-drive-at-cubs-astros-game">Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game</a></strong></p><p>The young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during the game on May 29. Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl. He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the seats. He then fell to his knees near home plate and was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon.</p><p>"Albert is an emotional young man with children, so that made it even more real to him," Maddon said. "I understood exactly what he was going through right there."</p><p>It took several minutes for Almora, who appeared to be crying, to compose himself and continue the at-bat. Players from both teams appeared shaken up by the scene.</p><p>Almora still looked to be on the verge of tears after the game. He spoke haltingly as he described what happened and said he knew immediately as he looked into the stands that his ball had hit someone.</p><p>"Just the way life is," he said. "As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her."</p><p>Like all major league stadiums, Minute Maid Park has netting to protect fans near the field from foul balls. On the third base side in Houston, it extends to the end of the visiting team's dugout. The girl was sitting in what looked to be the third or fourth row about 10 feet past where the netting ends.</p><p>The day after the girl was struck by the ball the MLB released the following statement:</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"The events at last night's game were extremely upsetting. We send our best wishes to the child and family involved. Clubs have significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years. With last night's event in mind, we will continue our efforts on this important issue."</em></p><p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/hisd-board-expected-not-to-approve-upcoming-budget-sources-say" title="HISD Board expected not to approve upcoming budget, sources say" data-articleId="414913584" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/hisdbudget_1561516300879_7445192_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/hisdbudget_1561516300879_7445192_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/hisdbudget_1561516300879_7445192_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/hisdbudget_1561516300879_7445192_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/hisdbudget_1561516300879_7445192_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HISD Board expected not to approve upcoming budget, sources say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 26 News has learned the board likely won't approve their 2019-2020 budget, which is set for a vote tomorrow. </p><p>Sources tell us some members of the board are putting pressure on the Interim Superintendent Granita Lathan to add items to the budget the district simply can't afford. As a result of Lathan's refusal to add those items, a faction of the board is refusing to pass a budget Thursday.</p><p>We are told a notice was sent out by Board President Diana Davila alerting the trustees there will be a special meeting set for this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Some board members say they are not planning to attend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/jim-mattress-mack-mcingvale-hospitalized-experiences-stroke-scare-" title="Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale released from hospital following 'stroke scare'" data-articleId="414690049" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/Mattress_Mack_is_out_of_the_hospital_aft_0_7447452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/Mattress_Mack_is_out_of_the_hospital_aft_0_7447452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/Mattress_Mack_is_out_of_the_hospital_aft_0_7447452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/Mattress_Mack_is_out_of_the_hospital_aft_0_7447452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/Mattress_Mack_is_out_of_the_hospital_aft_0_7447452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale released from hospital following 'stroke scare'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 04:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale is asking for prayers after experiencing a "stroke scare."</p><p>Mcingvale was released from the hospital on Wednesday after the incident.</p><p>He said he was feeling tingling in his arm, face, and leg.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/one-person-dead-following-crash-involving-centerpoint-energy-truck-in-northwest-harris-county" title="One person dead following crash involving Centerpoint Energy truck in northwest Harris County" data-articleId="414909340" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/truck_1561588651237_7447636_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/truck_1561588651237_7447636_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/truck_1561588651237_7447636_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/truck_1561588651237_7447636_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/truck_1561588651237_7447636_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>One person dead following crash involving Centerpoint Energy truck in northwest Harris County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person is dead after a crash involving a Centerpoint Energy boom lift truck and a Sedan in northwest Harris County.</p><p>Thr incident happened at TC Jester Boulevard and Gears Road.</p><p>According to Harris County deputies, the Sedan caught fire and the driver has died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/jim-mattress-mack-mcingvale-hospitalized-experiences-stroke-scare-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/mattress%20mack_1561498097399.JPG_7442861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mattress Mack's FB" title="mattress mack_1561498097399.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale released from hospital following 'stroke scare'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/google-maps-leads-dozens-of-drivers-into-muddy-open-field-stranding-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dozens of cars relying on Google Maps to help them avoid a traffic jam ended up stranded on a dirt road. (Photo by Connie Monsees)" title="cars_1561585751691-400801.png"/> </figure> <h3>Google Maps leads dozens of drivers into muddy open field, stranding them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/65315623_2401578443228450_986020170700947456_n_1561547949695_7445505_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="65315623_2401578443228450_986020170700947456_n_1561547949695.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/getting-to-know-your-houston-mayoral-candidates"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_7428952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Getting_to_know_some_of_our_Houston_mayo_0_20190621034521"/> </figure> <h3>Getting to know your Houston mayoral candidates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 