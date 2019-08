- A 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County damaged 24 units and forced dozens out of their homes.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Haverstock Hills apartment complex near Aldine Bender and Lee Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Several fire departments helped battle the blaze. The bulk of the fire was out within 70 minutes. No injuries were reported.

One resident was unaccounted for after the fire but has since been in contact with family and is safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.