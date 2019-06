- The two men who are charged in connection to the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes are expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Larry D. Woodruffe, 24, and Eric Black Jr., 20, are both charged with capital murder.

Jazmine was shot and killed when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the car she was in with her mother and three sisters in East Harris County on the morning of December 30. Her mother was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Prosecutor say Black was driving the vehicle and passenger Woodruffe shot into Jazmine’s mother’s car. Prosecutors have called the shooting a case of mistaken identity.

