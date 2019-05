- Country music booted Lil' Nas X's hit song "Old Country Road" from their charts.

Now, country fans are threatening to boycott Wrangler for collaborating with the rapper on a new limited edition denim line inspired by the song. Some people are protesting, saying true cowboys would never listen to Lil' Nas X.

Supporters are calling those people racist.

Wrangler responded saying:

"We have a long history of using the platform of popular music to embrace a new generation of fans, while staying true to our western heritage."

Lil' Nas X tweeted:

"Y'all really boycotting Wrangler? Is it that deep?"