Former first lady Michelle Obama will be in Houston on Saturday to promote her bestselling autobiographical account "Becoming" and a local artist is paying tribute to her with a mural in the Midtown Houston district.



Reginald C. Adams painted the mural on the side of The Breakfast Klub next to the mural of President Obama. The painting, which had to be delayed because of rain, is titled "Rise Up".

Adams and Robin Owens discuss the art project with Isiah Carey.