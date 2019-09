- Singer Lizzo is apologizing for publicly sharing a complaint about food she ordered from the delivery service "Postmates".

Monday, Lizzo shared a tweet alleging one of their delivery people stole the food she ordered. It appeared to be a screenshot of the app that included a photo of the courier.

"Hey Postmates, this girl Tiffany W. stole my food," Lizzo said.

Many of her fans expressed their disappointment that she publicly shamed the courier, while others said Postmates should do better.