- With flooding roads come flooded out cars and lots of insurance claims. In 2001 during Tropical Storm Allison, more than 70,000 vehicles were flooded in Texas, and let's not talk about Hurricane Harvey, where at least a million cars were destroyed.

So what do you do when the flood waters start rising? Many times some of us try to make it while many of us will take a different direction or just sit tight.

I know after losing a car that I thought could handle the waters of Harvey and guess who won? Harvey did.