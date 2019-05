- We are living in a whole new world when parents must be told how they should dress. That's exactly what happened at Madison High School here in Houston.

Parents were told they cannot wear rollers, bonnets, leggings, pajamas, and many other items. The principal at the school came up with this idea when it appeared some parents thought they were going to the nightclub instead of a PTA meeting.

Schools are not the only place we've seen a decline in appropriate dress. From job interviews, to the courtroom, people just don't seem to care, or just have a lack of respect for authority.

What can we do about this problem? That's a question we're tossing to our panel of experts.