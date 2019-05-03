< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Are we seeing a decline in the way people dress? 03 2019 10:53PM We are living in a whole new world when parents must be told how they should dress. We are living in a whole new world when parents must be told how they should dress. That's exactly what happened at <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/james-madison-high-school-under-fire-for-parental-dress-code">Madison High School here in Houston</a>.</p> <p>Parents were told they cannot wear rollers, bonnets, leggings, pajamas, and many other items. The principal at the school came up with this idea when it appeared some parents thought they were going to the nightclub instead of a PTA meeting. </p> <p>Schools are not the only place we've seen a decline in appropriate dress. From job interviews, to the courtroom, people just don't seem to care, or just have a lack of respect for authority. </p> <p>What can we do about this problem? More Isiah Factor Uncensored Stories

Popular Houston bar owners at the heart of a civil sexual assault case
By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted May 03 2019 11:01PM CDT

A popular Houston bar is at the heart of a civil lawsuit that involves sexual assault. One of the managing partners and owners of the wildly popular midtown bar Pub Fiction is being accused of secual assault. In addition to Fidan Baca, one of the owners of the pub, Sean Kerrigan, is being accused.

Woman suing salon and manufacturer for third degree scalp burns
By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted May 02 2019 11:32PM CDT

Third-degree scalp burns are an extreme, but every day people go into hair salons hoping they'll get the style they ask for without losing their hair. That means stylists have to know what they're doing, and you need to know what to look for to make sure you don't get caught in a messy situation. On the Isiah Factor Uncensored to discuss this case are Davion Anderson from Black Rose Studio in Katy, owner of Serenity Studios Wanda Anderson, and dermatologist Dr. Milton Moore.

Buzbee burglars in police custody
By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted May 02 2019 10:35PM CDT
Updated May 02 2019 11:03PM CDT

Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee says three men accused of breaking into his River Oaks home in February are now in police custody. Buzbee tells us his laptop, cell phone, and some of his watches were recovered. heart of a civil sexual assault case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fox_26_News__Isiah_Factor___Uncensored_0_7218827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fox_26_News__Isiah_Factor___Uncensored_0_7218827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fox_26_News__Isiah_Factor___Uncensored_0_7218827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fox_26_News__Isiah_Factor___Uncensored_0_7218827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fox_26_News__Isiah_Factor___Uncensored_0_7218827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Isiah Carey anchors an on-location sit down with major newsmakers, noted public figures, and special guests, all of whom will be answering questions intended to get to the bottom of what's really going on in Greater Houston in terms of news and event" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Popular Houston bar owners at the heart of a civil sexual assault case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 11:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A popular Houston bar is at the heart of a civil lawsuit that involves sexual assault.</p><p>One of the managing partners and owners of the wildly popular midtown bar Pub Fiction is being accused of secual assault. </p><p>In addition to Fidan Baca, one of the owners of the pub, Sean Kerrigan, is being accused.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/woman-suing-salon-and-manufacturer-for-third-degree-scalp-burns" title="Woman suing salon and manufacturer for third degree scalp burns" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Woman_suing_0_7214853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Woman_suing_0_7214853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Woman_suing_0_7214853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Woman_suing_0_7214853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Woman_suing_0_7214853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman suing salon and manufacturer for third degree scalp burns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Third-degree scalp burns are an extreme, but every day people go into hair salons hoping they'll get the style they ask for without losing their hair.</p><p>That means stylists have to know what they're doing, and you need to know what to look for to make sure you don't get caught in a messy situation.</p><p>On the Isiah Factor Uncensored to discuss this case are Davion Anderson from Black Rose Studio in Katy, owner of Serenity Studios Wanda Anderson, and dermatologist Dr. Milton Moore. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/buzbee-burglars-in-police-custody" title="Buzbee burglars in police custody" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/buzbee_1556854460367_7214370_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/buzbee_1556854460367_7214370_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/buzbee_1556854460367_7214370_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/buzbee_1556854460367_7214370_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/buzbee_1556854460367_7214370_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buzbee burglars in police custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee says three men accused of breaking into his River Oaks home in He was told all three suspects are members of the Bloods gang. Tony Buzbee has released the following statement regarding the incident: 