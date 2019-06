- An Alabama grand jury on Tuesday decided to indict a woman on Wednesday with manslaughter for allegedly initiating and continuing a fight with another woman, that fight ultimately lead to the shooting death of her unborn baby.

27-year-old Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when she was shot in the stomach by 23-year-old Ebony Jemison back in December.

Jones was rushed to a nearby hospital and recovered, but she lost her unborn baby girl. A police investigation determined that Jones was at fault for the death of the unborn child because she allegedly started the fight over the baby's father.

Police said Jemison was acting in self-defense, so the charges were dropped.