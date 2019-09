For as long as anyone can remember in the City of Prairie View, Texas, some have not been able to have a simple service hundreds of Americans have around the country...and that's mail delivered to their homes via U.S. Postal Service. Why?

Some say it's still a holdover from segregation when the Postal Service didn't want to make stops in the majority minority city. Activists who held a press conference on Thursday also said Prairie View A&M is impacted as well.

If you want to get your mail, we're told there is one option to have it delivered.