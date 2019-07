- It's a long time gone, but the racism of the 1950's and 60's still cuts to the core, especially when you see it written from some of the leaders at the biggest universities in the countries.

Here is one letter dug out of archives from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. It was purportedly written by then LSU president Troy H. Middleton in 1961. It reads:

"Though we did not like it, we accepted Negroes as students, our Negro students have made no attempt to attend social functions. If they did, we would, for example, discontinue the operation of the swimming pool. LSU does not favor whites and Negroes participating together in athletic teams."

Here is a letter we're told from H.Y. McCown, the registrar and Dean of Admissions from University of Texas at Austin in 1954. It says:

"If we want to exclude as many Negro undergraduates as possible, we could require applicants for professional work not offered at Texas Southern University or Prairie View to first enroll in one of the Negro schools and take at least one year of the academic work required for all degrees. This will keep Negroes out of most classes where there are a large number of girls."