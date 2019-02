The Harris County Sheriff's Office a 2-week-old baby who was allegedly severely beaten by his father has passed away, and charges are now expected to be upgraded.

Luis Angel Pacheco was charged with injury to a child. Charges are now expected to be upgraded due to the baby's death.

Authorities say the baby was taken to the hospital by EMS on February 25 with injuries to his skull and other blunt force injuries on his stomach and groin area.

The sheriff's office says they were alerted by doctors after the injuries on the child were inconsistent with the father's statement to them.

Investigators say the father said the baby began to cry while he was trying to change his diaper and he was trying to calm his son by holding him and changing his diaper. Authorities say the father said he dropped the child on the concrete floor.

Investigators say the Pacheco said he noticed the injury on the child's head, but did not alert the mother who was in another room, and after a few hours the child's breathing became labored.

The sheriff's office says Pacheco could not explain the other injuries to the child.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.