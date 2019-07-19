< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Amber Guyger found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Botham Jean <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 10:57AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 12:16PM CDT</span></p> addthis:title="Amber Guyger found guilty of murder" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/amber-guyger-found-guilty-of-murder-in-fatal-shooting-of-botham-jean";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430917452" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS (FOX 4)</strong> - A former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man in his apartment was found guilty of murder by a Dallas County jury on Tuesday.</p><p>Guyger was off-duty but still in uniform after a long shift when she shot Botham Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia. Murder carries a sentence of five to 99 years. The punishment phase, which will start Tuesday afternoon, will determine just how long her sentence will be.</p><p>Cheers erupted in the courthouse as the verdict was announced, and someone yelled "Thank you, Jesus!" In the hallway outside the courtroom where Guyger was tried, a crowd celebrated and said "black lives matter" in raised voices. When the prosecutors walked into the hall, they broke into cheers.</p><p><img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/100119-guyger-verdict-clean-KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.44.49.26-e1569948908533_1569950045851_7682823_ver1.0.jpg" width="100%"></p><p data-v-58e7d5f8="">The family of Botham Jean hugs each other after hearing that Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder.</p><p>Guyger sat alone, weeping, at the defense table.</p><p>The basic facts of the unusual shooting were not in dispute throughout the trial. In September 2018, Guyger walked up to Jean's apartment -- which was on the fourth floor, directly above hers on the third -- and found the door unlocked. She was off duty but still dressed in her police uniform after a long shift when she shot Jean with her service weapon. The 26-year-old accountant had been eating a bowl of ice cream before Guyger entered his home. </p><p>Benjamin Crump, one of the lawyer's for Jean's family, said the verdict could turn the tide for cases accusing police officers of unlawful killing.</p><p>"The jury's thoughtful verdict sets a powerful precedent for future cases, telling law enforcement officers that they cannot hide behind the badge but instead will face justice for their wrongful actions," Crump said in an emailed statement.</p><p>The jury that convicted Guyger was largely made up of women and people of color.</p><p>Guyger was arrested three days after the killing. She was later fired and charged with murder , but only spoke publicly about the shooting upon taking the witness stand last Friday. Tension has been high during the trial in Dallas, the same city where an attack three years ago killed five police officers.</p><p>The 31-year-old tearfully apologized for killing Jean and told the jurors she feared for her life upon finding the door to what she though was her apartment unlocked. Guyger said that Jean came toward her at a fast walk when she entered with her gun out, but prosecutors have suggested he was just rising from a couch toward the back of the room when the officer shot him. </p><p>In a frantic 911 call played repeatedly during the trial, Guyger said "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20 times. Her lawyers argued that the identical physical appearance of the apartment complex from floor to floor frequently led to tenants to the wrong apartments. </p><p>Prosecutors, however, questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was in the wrong place, and suggested she was distracted by sexually explicit phone messages with her police partner.</p><p>They also asked why Guyger didn't radio in for help when she thought there was a break-in at her home. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Student pepper sprays dozens of kids on Aldine ISD school bus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 04:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Over a dozen students had to be treated after being exposed to pepper spray while on a school bus around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.</p><p>According to district officials, a male student sprayed pepper spray on a bus from Spence Elementary School. 15 students were affected out of the 47 – 50 students on the bus at the time.</p><p>The bus was near Davis High School in the 12500 block of Ella Blvd where EMS was called to evaluate their injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/texas-a-m-institutes-system-wide-ban-on-vaping" title="Texas A&M institutes system-wide ban on vaping" data-articleId="430955669" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/TAMUVAPE_1569964568834_7683061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/TAMUVAPE_1569964568834_7683061_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/TAMUVAPE_1569964568834_7683061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/TAMUVAPE_1569964568834_7683061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/TAMUVAPE_1569964568834_7683061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas A&M institutes system-wide ban on vaping</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 04:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Texas A&M System is instituting a broad ban on vaping.</p><p>Chancellor John Sharp released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:</p><p>"We, as a society, are facing a serious health risk that we are just beginning to understand.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/restaurant-s-labor-inducer-burger-is-attracting-an-influx-of-pregnant-women-" title="Restaurant's 'Labor Inducer' burger is attracting an 'influx of pregnant women'" data-articleId="430945517" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/LaborInducerBUrgerTheSuburban_1569957052642_7683029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/LaborInducerBUrgerTheSuburban_1569957052642_7683029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/LaborInducerBUrgerTheSuburban_1569957052642_7683029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/LaborInducerBUrgerTheSuburban_1569957052642_7683029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/LaborInducerBUrgerTheSuburban_1569957052642_7683029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The &quot;Labor Inducer&quot; burger contains an angus beef patty, honey-cured bacon, peach caramelized onions, spicy mustard and Cajun remoulade on a pretzel bun.&nbsp;(Ashley Berset)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Restaurant's 'Labor Inducer' burger is attracting an 'influx of pregnant women'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The owners of a restaurant in Minnesota claim they’ve been seeing an “influx of pregnant women” ever since news of their alleged “Labor Inducer” burger started making headlines across the state.</p><p>The owners of The Suburban, in Excelsior, Minnesota, say that between one and three pregnant customers have been stopping in per day since the beginning of last week, when the burger’s purported labor-triggering properties were made public.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jimmy-carter-longest-living-former-president-in-us-history-celebrates-95th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Jimmy%20Carter%20-%20GETTY_1569956405853.jpg_7683026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="1140189997_1569956405853-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Jimmy Carter, longest-living former president in US history, celebrates 95th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/las-vegas-shooting-anniversary-sparks-debate-on-gun-control"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_lasvegasshooting_100119_1569952093176_7682853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Crosses bearing the names of all 58 people killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 51 Harvest Festival are shown at a memorial site. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)" title="getty_lasvegasshooting_100119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Las Vegas shooting anniversary sparks debate on gun control</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-dares-congress-brandishing-deep-red-2016-election-map-try-to-impeach-this"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/TRUMP%209.30%20GETTY_1569950396163.jpg_7682745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the ceremonial swearing in of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia in the Oval Office at the White House September 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1178183515_1569950396163-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Trump dares Congress, brandishing deep-red 2016 election map: 'Try to impeach this'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/overflow-crowd-shows-up-to-honor-florida-veteran-who-died-alone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Hundreds_attend_veteran_s_funeral_5_7683137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hundreds_attend_veteran_s_funeral_5_20191001213408-401385"/> </figure> <h3>Overflow crowd shows up to honor Florida veteran who died alone</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 