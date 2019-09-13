< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> Actress Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison in college admissions scandal addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/actress-felicity-huffman-sentenced-to-14-days-in-prison-in-college-admissions-scandal" addthis:title="Actress Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison in college admissions scandal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428706592.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428706592");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428706592_428765097_177159"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="428765097" data-video-posted-date="Sep 13 2019 10:49PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/Felicity_Huffman_gets_14_days_in_prison__0_7657653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison for college admissions scandal</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="428708755" data-video-posted-date="Sep 13 2019 03:03PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/Felicity_Huffman_gets_14_days_in_prison_0_7656895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var 13 2019 10:49PM {"id":"428708755","video":"604844","title":"Felicity%20Huffman%20gets%2014%20days%20in%20prison","caption":"Actress%20Felicity%20Huffman%20has%20been%20sentenced%20to%2014%20days%20in%20prison%20for%20her%20role%20in%20the%20college%20admission%20scandal.","createDate":"Sep 13 2019 03:03PM CDT"} 13 2019 03:03PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 02:46PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-428706592"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 10:49PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 10:53PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Felicity Huffman arrives with her husband William H. BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Felicity Huffman arrives with her husband William H. Macy at John Joseph Moakley US Courthouse in Boston on Sept. 13, 2019. (Photo by Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428706592-428704900" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1167860069_1568403943863_7656748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Felicity Huffman arrives with her husband William H. BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Felicity Huffman arrives with her husband William H. Macy at John Joseph Moakley US Courthouse in Boston on Sept. 13, 2019. (Photo by Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428706592" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BOSTON (AP)</strong> - A judge has sentenced Felicity Huffman to 14 days in prison for her role in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=":" data-grammar-rule="UNLIKELY_OPENING_PUNCTUATION" data-wsc-lang="en_US">:</span> Judge sentences Felicity <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Huffman?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Huffman</a> to 14 days in prison <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeAdmissionsScandal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeAdmissionsScandal</a></p> — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) <a href="https://twitter.com/DMAnews1/status/1172595078017236993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>In addition, Huffman will also have to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service under the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.</p> <p>Following her sentencing, Huffman released the following statement:</p> <p><img src="https://images.foxtv.com/static.foxla.com/www.foxla.com/content/uploads/2019/09/932/524/Felicity-Huffman-statement-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" width="100%" /></p> <p>The “Desperate Housewives” star appeared in Boston’s federal court Friday after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud in May. She’s the first parent to be sentenced among 34 charged in the scheme.</p> <p>Huffman has admitted to paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter’s SAT scores in 2017 with the help of William “Rick” Singer, an admission consultant at the center of the scheme. Prosecutors say Huffman’s daughter was unaware of the arrangement.</p> <p>Prosecutors recommended a month in prison, along with supervised release and a $20,000 fine.</p> <p>Huffman has admitted to paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter’s SAT scores in 2017 with the help of William “Rick” Singer, an admission consultant at the center of the scheme. Prosecutors say Huffman’s daughter was unaware of the arrangement.</p> <p>Prosecutors had recommended a month in prison, along with supervised release and a $20,000 fine. Huffman’s lawyers said she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.</p> <p><strong>Related: </strong></p> <ul data-v-03e8ff79=""> <li data-v-03e8ff79=""><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/entertainment/feds-seek-month-in-jail-for-felicity-huffman-in-college-plot">Desperate for leniency: Macy, Longoria go to bat for Felicity Huffman</a></li> <li data-v-03e8ff79=""><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/actress-felicity-huffman-to-plead-guilty-in-college-admissions-scam">Felicity Huffman, 12 other parents to plead guilty in college admissions scheme</a></li> </ul> <p>The case is seen as an indicator of what’s to come for others charged in the case. Over the next two months, nearly a dozen other parents are scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty. A total of 15 parents have pleaded guilty, while 19 are fighting the charges.</p> <p>Huffman’s legal team argues that she was only a “customer” in a broader scheme orchestrated by others. In past cases of academic fraud, they said, only the ringleaders have gone to prison.</p> <p>In a Sept. 4 <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/entertainment/feds-seek-month-in-jail-for-felicity-huffman-in-college-plot">letter asking for leniency</a>, Huffman said she turned to the scheme because her daughter’s low math scores jeopardized her dream of going to college and pursuing a career in acting. She now carries “a deep and abiding shame,” she said.</p> <p>Prosecutors countered that Huffman knew the scheme was wrong but chose to participate anyway. They said she wasn’t driven by need or desperation, “but by a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness.”</p> <p>The amount Huffman paid is relatively low compared to other bribes alleged in the scheme. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408811" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/fisherman-catches-strange-dinosaur-like-creature" title="Fisherman catches strange, 'dinosaur-like' creature" data-articleId="428908362" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/dd3ec811-ratfish-caught_1568574272792_7658806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/dd3ec811-ratfish-caught_1568574272792_7658806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/dd3ec811-ratfish-caught_1568574272792_7658806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/dd3ec811-ratfish-caught_1568574272792_7658806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/dd3ec811-ratfish-caught_1568574272792_7658806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oscar Lundahl claims that despite its ugly appearance, the fish was actually quite tasty.&nbsp;(Oscar Lundahl)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fisherman catches strange, 'dinosaur-like' creature</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 02:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 02:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This definitely counts as a once-in-a-lifetime catch.</p><p>A fisherman was shocked when he reeled in a bizarre, alien-looking creature from the water. The strange animal had large bulbous eyes that made it look like something truly out of this world.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/abaco-from-the-air-cleanup-resumes-in-bahamas-as-humberto-swirls-away" title="Abaco from the air, cleanup resumes in Bahamas as Humberto swirls away" data-articleId="428861709" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/UN_Secretary_General_Antonio_Guterres_su_0_7658572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/UN_Secretary_General_Antonio_Guterres_su_0_7658572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/UN_Secretary_General_Antonio_Guterres_su_0_7658572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/UN_Secretary_General_Antonio_Guterres_su_0_7658572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/UN_Secretary_General_Antonio_Guterres_su_0_7658572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres surveyed Abaco in the Bahamas on September 14, as Tropical Storm Humberto neared the area." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Abaco from the air, cleanup resumes in Bahamas as Humberto swirls away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 11:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 11:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MCLEAN'S TOWN, Bahamas (AP) - Jeffrey Roberts lifted a mustard-yellow curtain from the ground to hunt for passports and other documents at the place where his family's home stood before Hurricane Dorian blasted into Grand Bahama Island.</p><p>What was underneath was sodden and unrecognizable. He shuffled across a white tile floor, the only clear sign this had once been a house, and found a pair of rusty old pliers, only to toss them in frustration. They clattered across the tiles, breaking the silence that had enveloped the fishing community of McLean's Town.</p><p>Roberts was one of thousands of people beginning to return to salvage what few scraps they can from the devastation of Dorian, even as the dark storm clouds of Tropical Storm Humberto hovered above to remind that that the storm season has not yet passed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/sam-smith-announces-new-pronouns-of-they-and-them-" title="Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'" data-articleId="428863483" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/samsmith_1568521333239_7658509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/samsmith_1568521333239_7658509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/samsmith_1568521333239_7658509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/samsmith_1568521333239_7658509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/samsmith_1568521333239_7658509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 05: Sam Smith performs on stage during the Lollapaloosa Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 1 on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 11:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Sam Smith has declared the pronouns of "they/them" on social media after coming out as non-binary in what the pop star called a "lifetime of being at war with my gender."</p><p>The English "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer was met with thousands of mostly supportive comments, along with some detractors who questioned the need to change pronouns, an increasingly common practice both within and outside of the LGBTQ community.</p><p>"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," the 27-year-old Smith wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428706592'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column 