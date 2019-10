- Four earthquakes hit two areas in northern Texas on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday.

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded 20 km north of Snyder at 4:47 p.m. Monday at a depth of 5.0 km. It was followed by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake 20 km north-northeast of Snyder at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday and a 2.5 magnitude earthquake 21 km north of Snyder at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded 8 km north-northeast of Alvarado at a depth of 5 km.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries