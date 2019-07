The first black person to attend and graduate from the University of Arkansas Medical School, and the first black woman to intern at a Baylor College of Medicine-affiliated hospital has died in Houston. She was 91.

Dr. Edith Irby Jones' family told FOX 26 her love for medicine stemmed from losing her 12-year-old sister at the age of eight to typhoid fever, and sufferimg from rheumatic fever herself as a child. She graduated from Knoxville College, and in 1948, she became the first black person to be accepted into UAMS.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, although Dr. Jones had been accepted into UAMS, she still endured segregation, having to use a different dining, lodging and bathroom facility. Defying the rules at that time, some of her classmates chose to eat and study with her anyway.