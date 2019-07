- Authorities say a woman was taken into custody after using her children to hide stolen clothes.

On July 11, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Houston Premium Outlets located in the 29300 block of the Northwest Freeway in reference to a theft.

Upon deputies arriving, the Gap, Carters, Express and Osh Kosh Stores reported that a woman had shoplifted merchandise from their stores.

Constable deputies say they were able to quickly find suspect, Michelle Lashae Jones, who was found in possession of numerous stolen items from the businesses totaling over $1,600.

While investigating, authorities discovered that she was giving the merchandise to her four children and having them conceal the merchandise in the children's stroller and then sitting in the stroller.

All of the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the businesses.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. She was charged with theft. Her bond was set at $100.