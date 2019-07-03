In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter and has since been watched over 10 million times, a woman was seen licking an already opened tub of Blue Bell's Tin Roof flavor ice cream, and then re-seal the ice cream and return it to a store's freezer.
What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019
In a statement, officials with Blue Bell said they take the issue very seriously, and are working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms, as the incident will not be tolerated.
Officials also said during production, their half-gallon ice creams are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room, where the ice cream freezes to the lid to create a natural seal, making any tampered product noticeable.
Posted Jul 03 2019 09:05AM CDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 05:12PM CDT
An 18-wheeler crashed through the guardrail of the Ship Channel Bridge and landed upside-down on top of a building.
It was all because the driver tried to avoid a collision.
"We do have a witness that says a small vehicle cut him off. So we have the driver, and the witness, and the driver that apparently may have cut him off. We have him on the scene still. So he tried to avoid hitting another vehicle and I'm guessing he overshot and then fell down the freeway," said HPD Commander Patricia Cantu.
Posted Jul 03 2019 04:08AM CDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 05:19PM CDT
SPRING, Texas (FOX 26) — A 2-year-old boy has been shot to death and two men were wounded in what Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies describe as an apparent home invasion robbery at an apartment complex in the Spring area.
"I can't understand. Why shoot a two year old?" said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Family identified the boy as Ivory West Jr. The suspects in the shooting have not been found.
Posted Jul 03 2019 06:58PM CDT
Harris County deputies are looking for the two men who murdered a toddler in Spring.
A 30-year-old woman was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting, while sleeping at her Pasadena home.
The driver of an 18-wheeler has died after plummeting off the Ship Channel Bridge. A witness told police he swerved to avoid hitting a car, after the driver cut him off.