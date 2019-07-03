< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/woman-shown-licking-blue-bell-ice-cream-in-viral-video-identified-ongoing-investigation?fbclid=IwAR1lItpHmoIyykxk2qdNH_7y31ly4zY6RAcOLFXqcNHnMej_9TVHSfWS_cU">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 06:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416179872"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2015 05:44PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416179872" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Officials with Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a statement Monday after video surfaced of a woman licking a tub of the company's ice cream product at a store before putting it back in the freezer.</p><p>As of Wednesday, local police believe they have tracked down and identified the woman in the video, and appropriate charges will be filed. Cream issued a statement Monday after video surfaced of a woman licking a tub of the company's ice cream product at a store before putting it back in the freezer.</p><p>As of Wednesday, local police believe they have tracked down and identified the woman in the video, and appropriate charges will be filed. Additionally, all tubs of the flavor shown in the video were pulled from shelves. </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="727" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Flufkinpoliceandfire%2Fposts%2F2565431110135253&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter and has since been watched over 10 million times, a woman was seen licking an already opened tub of Blue Bell's Tin Roof flavor ice cream, and then re-seal the ice cream and return it to a store's freezer.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

In a statement, officials with Blue Bell said they take the issue very seriously, and are working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms, as the incident will not be tolerated.

Officials also said during production, their half-gallon ice creams are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room, where the ice cream freezes to the lid to create a natural seal, making any tampered product noticeable.

