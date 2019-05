- Family and friends are mourning a fourth grade Humble ISD elementary school educator involved in a fatal crash.

Authorities say the woman has been identified as Amy Woodeshick, who died of a weather-related crash in the 4500 block of Kingwood Drive Friday. She was later taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where she died.

Woodeshick, a teacher at Groves Elementary School, was 25.

School officials say Woodeshick graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball and the University of Houston. The district released the following statement: