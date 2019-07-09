< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News href="/web/kriv/home/wives-of-apollo-11-support-team-share-memories-for-50th-anniversary">Wives of Apollo 11 support team share memories for 50th anniversary</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/woman-claims-waitress-discriminated-against-her-at-buffalo-wild-wings-in-tomball"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/woman-claims-waitress-discriminated-against-her-at-buffalo-wild-wings-in-tomball">Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/emerald-lake-resort-in-porter-celebrates-national-nude-recreation-week-with-weeklong-events"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/nude_1562719966967_7497213_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Emerald Lake Resort in Porter celebrates National Nude Recreation Week with events"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/emerald-lake-resort-in-porter-celebrates-national-nude-recreation-week-with-weeklong-events">Emerald Lake Resort in Porter celebrates National Nude Recreation Week with events</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/houston-police-investigating-after-person-struck-by-train-in-northeast-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/train_1562730100183_7497488_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Houston police investigating after man fatally struck by train in northeast Houston"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/houston-police-investigating-after-person-struck-by-train-in-northeast-houston">Houston police investigating after man fatally struck by train in northeast Houston</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/wives-of-apollo-11-support-team-share-memories-for-50th-anniversary">Wives of Apollo 11 support team share memories for 50th anniversary</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/woman-claims-waitress-discriminated-against-her-at-buffalo-wild-wings-in-tomball">Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/emerald-lake-resort-in-porter-celebrates-national-nude-recreation-week-with-weeklong-events">Emerald Lake Resort in Porter celebrates National Nude Recreation Week with events</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/houston-police-investigating-after-person-struck-by-train-in-northeast-houston">Houston police investigating after man fatally struck by train in northeast Houston</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/petition-calls-for-mcdonalds-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals">Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</a></li> <li><a method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/woman-claims-waitress-discriminated-against-her-at-buffalo-wild-wings-in-tomball" data-title="Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/woman-claims-waitress-discriminated-against-her-at-buffalo-wild-wings-in-tomball" addthis:title="Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417185082.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417185082");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure By Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 09 2019 10:09PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 10:46PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 11:11PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417185082-417194326" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/bww_1562731177755_7497796_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417185082" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TOMBALL,Texas</strong> - A woman tells FOX 26 her server at Buffalo Wild Wings made inappropriate comments about her race. She spoke exclusively with FOX 26 reporter Natasha Geigel about the ordeal.</p><p>“I smiled and she said, 'Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.’” </p><p>That’s what Tasha Lee says the waitress at the Buffalo Wild Wings located on FM 2920 in Tomball said to her after asking for her ID. Tasha has been to this location before, but it was her first time with this waitress.</p><p>She tells us, “I was in disbelief, I was shocked. I couldn’t really, it was hard to believe that I had heard what I heard.“</p><p>Tasha said the waitress was white or hispanic, and claimed her son-in-law was black, and so was her grandson. Tasha says management stepped in, got her a new waitress, and comped her meal. She was sent a $10 gift card to cover the drink she had to pay for.</p><p>While she received an apology in person and on social media, she wants to make people aware, and learn from her experience.</p><p>“I mean, to tell a black person that the only way you can tell it’s them from their picture is from the whites of their eyes, and the whites of their teeth it’s absolutely unacceptable... While this was the first time this has happened to me so overtly, this is a normal experience for African-Americans everywhere,” she said. </p><p>A spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings sent FOX 26 a statement:</p> <blockquote><p> </p><p>“The employee in this case no longer works for Buffalo Wild Wings. We value an inclusive environment and have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind. '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417185082'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( 