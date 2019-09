- Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. This comes after allegations surfaced that Trump solicited Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Voters in Houston said they were fed up with the drama in Washington. Some say this was all a political tactic from the Democrats. Others said they hope this won’t end up backfiring.

Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said Pelosi’s inquiry against Trump is ultimately about his betrayal to the Constitution.

“I mean that's just outrageous. It is just unlawful. It is just beyond the pale. This is about our democracy. It's about our national security. It's about our standing in the world,” Garcia said.

“I mean, what do you think others are thinking of right now? If all they have to do, to get support for this government-- either in economic aid, in military assistance, in national security issues-- if all they have to do is help you politically. They know that you'll get help from the United States of America. That's not the way it works. Our national security always has always got to be first,” Garcia continued.

Some voters in Houston believe the move was a political ploy from the Democrats, as the 2020 elections inch closer.

“Every other day it's something new. I mean it's an embarrassment,” said Frederick Cilurso.

“Nothing's really changed. It's all political. They don't think they can beat Trump in the election so this is how they're going to try to get rid of him,” said Ralph Telford.

“Impeach for what? They didn’t even get the telephone transcript. She did it to embarrass the President and our country. I think it's going to come back and bite the Dems and I think he's going to win in a landslide,” said Kathy Cilurso.

Some voters hope the investigation will simply unveil the truth.

“We have to make sure the facts are there. We gotta convince the American people because we don't want to do a wild goose chase. We don't have time for that now. I hope it doesn't backfire in the sense that it makes both parties look irresponsible. But I think if there is a violation, then it should be proceeded by all means. I mean we follow the Constitution. We follow United States laws. No one is above the law,” said Deepak Bansal.

Rice University political analyst Mark Jones said until the whistleblower’s report is released, the case doesn’t have enough evidence to move forward.

“Nancy Pelosi has started the process of an investigation which could be through the House Judiciary Committee or through a Special Committee she establishes. That committee could, after getting this whistleblower report, conclude there are no grounds for impeachment. It would only be if that committee finds grounds for impeachment that we would move to an actual vote in the House,” Jones said.

Jones added that a majority vote in the House would mean Donald Trump would effectively be indicted. The case would then move to the Senate for trial. Two-thirds of the Senate would need to vote for Trump’s impeachment, or he would be exonerated.