- The National Weather Service has been issuing flash flood watches and warnings in our area as heavy rain continues to fall.

As a result rivers, bayous, creeks and tributaries are continuing to rise.

Brazoria County

4990 Veterans at Hastings-Cannon Road is 2.9 feet below top of bank.

Harris County

Jane Long Lake at Country Club Blvd is 1.76 feet below top of bank.

Fort Bend County

San Bernard River has reached flood stage in some areas. Near Boling, it's up to 18.53 feet. In some areas it rose by almost nine feet in just four hours.

Seaborne at SH 36 is Water level is 1.63 feet below top of bank.

Snake Creek in Kendleton is out of its banks and flooding main lanes.

Wharton County

The Colorado River in Wharton County has risen to 17.18 feet due to the slow-moving rain.



