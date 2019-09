- President Trump visited service members at Coast Guard Air Station Houston-Galveston following the response to floods due to Tropical Depression Imelda on Sunday.

Trump met with Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commanding officer, Eighth Coast Guard District and Capt. Kevin Oditt, commanding officer, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston to discuss the response efforts to Tropical Depression Imelda.

Afterward, Trump met service members who aided those devastated by the storm.

Trump was in Houston for "Howdy Modi," a community summit hosted by Texas India Forum (TIF) for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, at NRG Stadium.

Over 50,000 attendees registered in three weeks for the soldoout event though online registration.