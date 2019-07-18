< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418951218" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">

<ul id="social-share-418951218" class="social-share">

<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>

<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trump says not happy with 'send her back' chant&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>

<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/trump-says-not-happy-with-send-her-back-chant" data-title="Trump says not happy with 'send her back' chant" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/trump-says-not-happy-with-send-her-back-chant" addthis:title="Trump says not happy with 'send her back' chant">

<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>

</li>

</ul> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418951218.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418951218");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418951218-418949965"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418951218-418949965" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>President Donald Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. </figcaption> <div class="story-meta">

<div class="author-share">

<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/trump-says-not-happy-with-send-her-back-chant?fbclid=IwAR07oX9sefMviUcJbsMM9p7LqKsqKO_q3nbPq3klC9yhputz1BZ0b8rmjrU">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>

</div>

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:11PM CDT</span></p>

</div>

</div> claimed he tried to stop the chant, which came after he recited a litany of complaints about Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who fled to the U.S. as a child with her family from violence-wracked Somalia. Video shows the president pausing his remarks, appearing to drink in the uproar and not admonishing his supporters as they chanted.</p> <p>"I was not happy with it," Trump said a day later as some prominent Republicans criticized the chant at the president's re-election event. He said he "would certainly try" to stop the chant should it return at a subsequent rally.</p> <p>So far, no GOP lawmakers are directly taking on Trump over the episode.</p> <p>The muted reactions by congressional Republicans followed a pattern that's become familiar after numerous incidents in Trump's presidency when he's made antagonistic or racially provocative comments.</p> <p>At the Wednesday campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump tore into four progressive freshman congresswomen who last weekend he tweeted should return to their native countries if they "hate America." Of the four, who strongly oppose many of Trump's policies, one is black, one is Hispanic and two are Muslim. All are American citizens, and three were born here.</p> <p>House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that such cries "have no place in our party and no place in this country."</p> <p>But McCarthy, a staunch Trump ally, said the president's aversion to Omar is based on ideology, not race.</p> <p>"This is about socialism vs. freedom," he said, a refrain Republicans are increasingly using as they begin trying to frame their offensive against Democrats for the 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns.</p> <p>GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted that the "send her back" chant was "ugly, wrong, & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers. This ugliness must end, or we risk our great union."</p> <p>Rep. Tom Emmer, who heads the House GOP's campaign organization, told reporters, "There's no place for that kind of talk. I don't agree with it."</p> <p>But he defended Trump, saying there isn't "a racist bone in this president's body" and asserting that Trump "said wrong" what he actually meant.</p> <p>"What he was trying to say is that if you don't appreciate this country, you don't have to be here. That goes for every one of us. It has nothing to do with your race, your gender, your family history. It has to do with respecting and loving the country that has given you the opportunities which you have."</p> <p>Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Fox Business News that it's time to "lower the rhetoric" about racism. He did not mention the crowd's chants or Trump's acceptance of them.</p> <p>Besides Omar, Trump has also been criticizing Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.</p> <p>The Democratic-led House voted Tuesday to condemn Trump's tweets as racist. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->

<section class="module mod-story-snippet">

<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" -->

<header class="mod-header no_header_style">

<h3>More Home Stories</h3>

</header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen confesses to stabbing father to death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 17-year-old man is charged with murdering his father on Wednesday evening.</p><p>Houston police say Carlos Raushawn Cacho, 17, stabbed his father in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home on the 1300-block of Eldridge Parkway.</p><p>Carlos Colon Cacho, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/james-harden-joins-ownership-group-of-houston-dynamo-houston-dash" title="James Harden joins ownership group of Houston Dynamo & Houston Dash" data-articleId="418892533" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="OAKLAND: James Harden #13 of the Rockets dribbles the ball up court against the&nbsp;Warriors during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>James Harden joins ownership group of Houston Dynamo & Houston Dash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mark Berman, FOX 26 Sports</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 02:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>According to NBA sources Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash franchises.</p><p>An official announcement that Harden is the newest member of the group is expected soon.</p><p>The 2018 NBA MVP joins the ownership group headed by Gabriel Brener, the majority owner of the MLS and the NWSL teams.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/toys-r-us-plans-a-small-comeback-with-2-stores-this-year" title="Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year" data-articleId="418900848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY_ToysRUs_1563465949904_7531966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY_ToysRUs_1563465949904_7531966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY_ToysRUs_1563465949904_7531966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY_ToysRUs_1563465949904_7531966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY_ToysRUs_1563465949904_7531966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Toys R Us store that was shuttered in 2018 is seen on June 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first two new Toys R Us stores -- one in Houston, the other in New Jersey -- will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.</p><p>Plans are to open a Toys R Us store in The Galleria mall, about 6,500 square feet -- a fraction of the brand's former big box stores.</p><p>The other will be in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/community/dead-the-silence-minority-mental-health-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/THE_BLACK_VOICE___DEAD_THE_SILENCE_0_7532524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="THE_BLACK_VOICE___DEAD_THE_SILENCE_0_20190718195455"/> </figure> <h3>DEAD THE SILENCE | Minority Mental Health Month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Target wants to extend its reach to children with disabilities who may have a harder time finding costumes for Halloween. (Credit: Target)" title="targetpiratecostume-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/truly-outrageous-jon-stewart-slams-rand-paul-for-blocking-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jon Stewart and 9/11 first responder John Feal look on during a House subcommittee hearing on extending the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund on June 12. The bill was just blocked in the Senate by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)" title="JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘Truly outrageous': Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul for blocking bill to extend 9/11 compensation fund</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/sue-lovell-off-the-sidelines-and-into-the-race-for-mayor-of-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sue_Lovell_candidate_for_mayor_0_7522024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sue_Lovell_candidate_for_mayor_0_20190714144734"/> </figure> <h3>Sue Lovell off the sidelines and into the race for mayor of Houston</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->

<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">

<header class="mod-header">

<h3>Most Recent</h3>

</header> https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/trumprallygetty_1563480530483_7532621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;Keep&#x20;America&#x20;Great&#x20;rally&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Greenville&#x2c;&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump says not happy with 'send her back' chant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ice-explores-opening-new-detention-center-in-baltimore-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/06/WTTGMArylandStateHouse_1551872473441_6857363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/06/WTTGMArylandStateHouse_1551872473441_6857363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/06/WTTGMArylandStateHouse_1551872473441_6857363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/06/WTTGMArylandStateHouse_1551872473441_6857363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/06/WTTGMArylandStateHouse_1551872473441_6857363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Maryland&#x20;State&#x20;House" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ICE explores opening new detention center in Baltimore-area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/anonymous-donor-gives-25-million-gift-to-children-s-hospital-los-angeles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Target&#x20;wants&#x20;to&#x20;extend&#x20;its&#x20;reach&#x20;to&#x20;children&#x20;with&#x20;disabilities&#x20;who&#x20;may&#x20;have&#x20;a&#x20;harder&#x20;time&#x20;finding&#x20;costumes&#x20;for&#x20;Halloween&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Target&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/truly-outrageous-jon-stewart-slams-rand-paul-for-blocking-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon&#x20;Stewart&#x20;and&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;first&#x20;responder&#x20;John&#x20;Feal&#x20;look&#x20;on&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;House&#x20;subcommittee&#x20;hearing&#x20;on&#x20;extending&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Victim&#x20;Compensation&#x20;Fund&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;bill&#x20;was&#x20;just&#x20;blocked&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;by&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Rand&#x20;Paul&#x20;&#x28;R-KY&#x29;&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Zach&#x20;Gibson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Truly outrageous': Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul for blocking bill to extend 9/11 compensation fund</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 