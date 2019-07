- A three-vehicle crash on US 59 South east of Telferner left five dead and seven injured late Saturday at around 10:56 a.m.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene, said Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox.

Seven were transported to hospitals, including one who was taken by helicopter to Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston.

The accident involved an 18-wheeler, passenger van, and pickup truck. The driver of the 18-wheeler was the only person who was not injured.

A 2016 Ford van was merging from the feeder road onto the freeway when for an unknown reason, they struck a semi-trailer and lost control. The van then crossed over the median and went head on with a 2016 Ford pick-up truck.

Five people in the van were pronounced dead at the scene, three adults and two juveniles. The two passengers from the Ford pick-up were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are in stable condition. One occupant of the van was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to Victoria DPS.

The passenger van was carrying 10 people and the pickup was carrying two, Fox said.

The Victoria Fire Department, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash about 11:15 a.m.

Troopers are investigating the accident, and a Justice of the Peace is on scene. The cause of the crash is not yet known, Fox said.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 59 before Telferner are completely shutdown and northbound lanes are slowly moving.

According to the Victoria Sheriff's department, the highway is back open.