<script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423665328" data-article-version="1.0">Texas death row inmate maintains innocence as latest execution date looms</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423665328-423663965" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/larryswearingen_1565745321744_7591184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jacquelyn.kellar@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/texas-death-row-inmate-maintains-innocence-as-latest-execution-date-looms">Jacquelyn Kellar, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423665328" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - "On December 8, 1998, Swearingen kidnapped and strangled a 19-year-old white female."</p><p>This short statement is what you'll find under <a href="https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/death_row/dr_info/swearingenlarry.html">Larry Swearingen's death row record</a> for his summary of incident. However, he's arguing that the details of his case, and the murder of Melissa Trotter, are much more complex. </p><p>As of the Friday before his latest set execution date, a Texas appeals court denied a stay of execution. It remains scheduled for August 21. His attorneys have filed for another stay in the U.S. Court of Appeals.</p><p>Larry Swearingen met Melissa Trotter, a 19-year-old Montgomery College student, on December 6, 1998 where they had a conversation and exchanged numbers. They planned on meeting up the next day, but Swearingen grew irritated when she didn't arrive, according to co-workers.</p><p>They were spotted together on December 8 at the college library at 1:30 p.m., and were seen leaving together at 2:00 p.m. Melissa's car remained parked at the school. This was the last time she was seen alive.</p><p id="pa19" pa-id="19">At 2:05 p.m., Swearingen returned a page and said he would have to call back later, because he was at lunch with a friend.</p><p id="pa20" pa-id="20">Swearingen returned to his trailer and left again sometime before 3:30 p.m., then returned again to the trailer sometime before 5:30 p.m., asked his landlord some questions, then left again to pick up his wife, Terry Swearingen, from his mother's house. </p><p pa-id="20">On December 11, Swearingen was arrested pursuant to unrelated outstanding warrants. </p><p pa-id="20">On January 2, 1999, Melissa's body was found in Sam Houston National Forest with a ligature made from pantyhose still tied around her neck. The police had searched the area three times before her body was found by hunters. Swearingen knew the area well. </p><p pa-id="20">Based on the state of decomposition, it was estimated that her body had been in the woods for around 25 days, supporting the possible date of her death to be December 8. </p><p pa-id="20">A supposed match to the other half of the pantyhose was found at the Swearingen home, along with a pack of Malboro Lights and a lighter resembling one belonging to Melissa. Neither Larry nor his wife smoked. </p><p pa-id="20">Fibers were found on Melissa's body matching Swearingen's jacket, car seat, and carpet at his house. There were also hair strands in his car that looked to be pulled from Melissa's head, showing definitively that she had been in Swearingen's car at some point before her death. </p><p pa-id="20">Further incriminating evidence includes a letter that was written by Larry and sent to his mother with the help of another inmate and a Spanish-English dictionary from a woman named "Robin", claiming to know who Melissa's real killer was. The letter gave insight into investigators' suspicions that Melissa's death resulted from violence sparked by sexual rejection.</p><p pa-id="20"><a href="https://www.leagle.com/decision/intxco20151116617">These are the undeniable facts of the case</a>. Swearingen, however, clings to DNA evidence and forensic science to maintain his innocence. He has been assigned several execution dates, pushing back his death based on many of what he and his attorneys perceive to be discrepancies.</p><p pa-id="20">They cite discrepancies in witness testimonies as well as cell phone records to place Swearingen at different locations at key dates and times in the case, <a href="http://www.larry-swearingen.com/">according to his website</a>. </p><p pa-id="20">The main focus of the defense, however, has been on the state of Melissa's remains and DNA testing and evidence. </p><p pa-id="20">Statements from two other medical examiners have reevaluated Melissa's autopsy report and estimated that based on lack of insect and bacteria colonies and general state of her body and tissues upon discovery, the remains could have only been in the forest for just under a week at most, even with the near-freezing low winter temperatures. A statement such as this implies that Swearingen is innocent, since he was in jail three days after Melissa went missing, and much longer before her estimated death according to this analysis. </p><p pa-id="20">One examiner allows for the exception of post-mortem refrigeration before her body was deposited at the location, but says the absence of certain signs of this on the body, this is not likely. </p><p pa-id="20">Additionally, Swearingen's attorneys have claimed that none of the DNA evidence has definitively placed Larry at the scene of Melissa's body. Their appeals have consisted of requests for DNA testing on Melissa's fingernail scrapings, the ligature used for strangulation as well as the alleged other half found at Larry's home, cigarette butts found near her body not offered at trial, various items of her clothing, the rape kit, and hairs and hairbrush collected from the scene. </p><p pa-id="20">After several appeals and a debacle involving another <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/anthony-shore-execution-rescheduled-until-january-2018">inmate rumored to be taking the fall for Melissa's murder</a>, DNA samples were finally tested, with no conclusive evidence. Authorities were hesitant to test due to the "mountain of evidence" already stacked against Swearingen. </p><p pa-id="20">Due to this process, <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/debrief-larry-swearingen-death-row-appeals">DNA testing laws have changed in death penalty cases</a>. Previously, if it was unknown if there was biological evidence, it didn't need to be tested, even if invisible to the naked eye. Now, courts can grant testing of key evidence that has "a reasonable likelihood of containing biological material"—such as skin, salvia or sweat. Swearingen's attorneys have used this avenue of possibility for repeated appeals.</p><p pa-id="20">As of 2019, DNA testing on evidence has made no major changes to the case. DNA on the cigarette butts found near Melissa's body only led back to the hunters that found her. </p><p pa-id="20">Swearingen's case has attracted attention from many non-profit organizations willing to back up his claims, including the Innocence Project and The Innocence Network. Additionally, <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/opinion/1634893/swearingen-v-state/?q=swearingen">judges have given dissenting opinions</a>.</p><p pa-id="20">There is no new DNA evidence left to test and no pending appeals. Swearingen's execution is set for August 21, 2019, with no current sign of more delays. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/three-children-pulled-from-pond-in-montgomery-county-two-pronounced-dead" title="2 children drown in pond in Montgomery County, another taken to hospital" data-articleId="424074446" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/2_children_drown_in_Grangerland_0_7596960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/2_children_drown_in_Grangerland_0_7596960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/2_children_drown_in_Grangerland_0_7596960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/2_children_drown_in_Grangerland_0_7596960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/2_children_drown_in_Grangerland_0_7596960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 children drown in pond in Montgomery County, another taken to hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 09:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the drownings of two young children in Grangerland.</p><p>Around 6 p.m. Thursday, a call came in about a young child suffering from lacerations. Authorities were also alerted about three missing children.</p><p>The young child who was at a neighbor's house appeared wet, so a search of a pond was conducted.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/reward-increased-to-25k-for-information-on-who-killed-84-year-old-baytown-veteran" title="Reward increased to $25K for information on who killed 84-year-old Baytown veteran" data-articleId="424114692" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Reward_increased_to__25K_for_information_0_7596835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Reward_increased_to__25K_for_information_0_7596835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Reward_increased_to__25K_for_information_0_7596835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Reward_increased_to__25K_for_information_0_7596835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Reward_increased_to__25K_for_information_0_7596835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 Houston" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reward increased to $25K for information on who killed 84-year-old Baytown veteran</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police and Crime Stoppers are increasing the reward for information on who shot and killed an 84-year-old Korean War veteran in Baytown one year ago.</p><p>The reward is now up to $25,000.</p><p>On August 15, 2018, Sam Wingate was going for a morning walk with his friend in the Pinehurst Subdivision when a vehicle pulled up next to them and someone shot at them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-man-dog-die-after-being-hit-by-13-year-old-driver-in-southwest-houston" title="Man, dog die after being hit by 12-year-old driver, suspect arrested and charged" data-articleId="424124484" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Police__Man__dog_die_after_being_hit_by__0_7597144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Police__Man__dog_die_after_being_hit_by__0_7597144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Police__Man__dog_die_after_being_hit_by__0_7597144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Police__Man__dog_die_after_being_hit_by__0_7597144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Police__Man__dog_die_after_being_hit_by__0_7597144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man, dog die after being hit by 12-year-old driver, suspect arrested and charged</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a man and his dog died after a 12-year-old driver crashed into them in southwest Houston.</p><p>The identity of the male victim, 46, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.</p><p>The crash occurred at an apartment complex on Beverly Hill Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bayou-city-buzz-national-rollercoaster-day-at-kemah-boardwalk" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Coco_Dominguez_takes_on_the_Kemah_Boardw_0_7598554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Coco_Dominguez_takes_on_the_Kemah_Boardw_0_7598554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Coco_Dominguez_takes_on_the_Kemah_Boardw_0_7598554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Coco_Dominguez_takes_on_the_Kemah_Boardw_0_7598554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Coco_Dominguez_takes_on_the_Kemah_Boardw_0_7598554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bayou City Buzz: National Rollercoaster Day at Kemah Boardwalk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/pct-1-constable-s-office-holding-6th-annual-back-to-school-bash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pct__1_Constable_s_Office_holding_6th_an_0_7599390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pct__1_Constable_s_Office_holding_6th_an_0_7599390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pct__1_Constable_s_Office_holding_6th_an_0_7599390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pct__1_Constable_s_Office_holding_6th_an_0_7599390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pct__1_Constable_s_Office_holding_6th_an_0_7599390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pct. 1 Constable's Office holding 6th annual back to school bash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/texas-health-officials-are-seeing-lung-disease-in-people-that-vape" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Vape_pen_shatters_teen_s_jaw_after_it_ex_0_7425877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Vape_pen_shatters_teen_s_jaw_after_it_ex_0_7425877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Vape_pen_shatters_teen_s_jaw_after_it_ex_0_7425877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Vape_pen_shatters_teen_s_jaw_after_it_ex_0_7425877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Vape_pen_shatters_teen_s_jaw_after_it_ex_0_7425877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas health officials are seeing lung disease in people that vape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/clothing-rental-market-is-generating-billions-of-dollars-a-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/xt_NC_349ee351z9967z47d9zb28ezf4bd938782b2_1566013977999_7599434_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/xt_NC_349ee351z9967z47d9zb28ezf4bd938782b2_1566013977999_7599434_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/xt_NC_349ee351z9967z47d9zb28ezf4bd938782b2_1566013977999_7599434_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/xt_NC_349ee351z9967z47d9zb28ezf4bd938782b2_1566013977999_7599434_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/xt_NC_349ee351z9967z47d9zb28ezf4bd938782b2_1566013977999_7599434_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clothing rental market is generating billions of dollars a year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/air-pollution-can-be-as-harmful-to-lungs-as-smoking-a-pack-of-cigarettes-a-day-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/AirPollutionEmphysema_Banner_Getty_1566005575178_7598990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/AirPollutionEmphysema_Banner_Getty_1566005575178_7598990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/AirPollutionEmphysema_Banner_Getty_1566005575178_7598990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/AirPollutionEmphysema_Banner_Getty_1566005575178_7598990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/AirPollutionEmphysema_Banner_Getty_1566005575178_7598990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Downtown&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;inversion&#x20;layer&#x20;of&#x20;smog&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ted&#x20;Soqui&#x2f;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air pollution can be as harmful to lungs as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, study finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 