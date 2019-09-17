When the little scholar saw his teacher with the sign, his mother says he ran out of the house and jumped into her arms.
“I feel like Mrs. Caffie gives my son a fire to want to do his very best,” she said.
“Other students have also gotten signs for their accomplishments also! I am not really sure what made his teacher decide to give signs other than trying to reward them in a special way that would also motivate them and others to do their very best,” McCarley told FOX 26.
McCarley says she had many emotions when Mrs. Caffie showed up to her doorstep.
“I was so proud, and I was also overflowing with joy to see how happy my son was, because his teacher made a special trip to our home on a Sunday,” McCarley said.
“To other educators out there, your impact on these children's lives is tremendous! It takes a very special individual to give their life over to teaching these children,” McCarley said. “As a parent, I am very thankful for the ones who choose to be educators! When a person truly has a passion for teaching, they do it in such a way that they leave foot prints in our children's hearts.”
Posted Sep 17 2019 07:43AM CDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 09:06PM CDT
Imelda has now been downgraded to a tropical depression.
NOAA Doppler radar data and surface observations indicate that Imelda made landfall near Freeport at 1 p.m. Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Winds are now at 35 mph.
According to the National Weather Service , the main impacts remain heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Our coastal counties will also see gusty winds.
Posted May 07 2019 06:20PM CDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 09:21PM CDT
Several school districts are canceling classes Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Imelda pours over the Texas coast.
Alief ISD schools are scheduled to remain open on Wednesday, September 18.
Channelview ISD has canceled all outdoor after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, September 17.
Posted May 08 2019 01:01PM CDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 09:05PM CDT
TROPICAL DEPRESSION IMELDA has made landfall. This will be a flooding threat for Houston. Our coastal counties will also see gusty winds. There is a tropical storm warning in effect until Friday for Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris counties.
A flash flood watch is in effect from 1:00 p.m. September 17 through 1:00 p.m. September 18. This means that conditions are favorable for flooding and some areas could pick up 4-6" of rain.
