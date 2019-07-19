< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Greg Abbott signs "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law, protecting 'religious liberty' Greg Abbott signs "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law, protecting 'religious liberty' Search for woman and sons last seen on Tuesday
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:22PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 09:26PM CDT Search for woman and sons last seen on Tuesday By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:22PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 09:14PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 09:26PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419232536-419241898" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419232536" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Houston Police are searching for a mom and her two sons who disappeared just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.</p><p>According to John Marsden with Houston's Unsolved Homicides, the trio has been found safe as of Friday evening. </p><p>After days without hearing from them, family members are scouring the area of Alabama Street in Third Ward where they were last seen.</p><p>Tanisha Woodard, 34, is a mom of 6. She and her 15- and 11-year-old sons walked away from home after an argument with her common law husband. They have not been seen since.</p><p>A search party armed with 1,000 flyers scoured the area around Cuney Homes in search of Woodard and her sons Keilon Sam and Jalen Sam. Tanisha's sisters joined forces with John Marsden, the founder of Houston's Unsolved Homicides in the search.</p><p>"This is just not like her to just not call at all, and she has four smaller babies," said Keia Williams, Tanisha's sister.</p><p>Tanisha shares her four youngest children with her boyfriend of 11 years. They are ages 8 months to 7-years-old.</p><p>Tanisha's sister Lakisha Woodard says she was on the phone with Tanisha's boyfriend Derick Autrey minutes before she disappeared.</p><p>"He's screaming and yelling—still arguing with my sister," said Woodard, recalling the phone call. "I hear her in the background."</p><p>Autrey says Tanisha and her two oldest sons walked into the darkness toward Alabama Street during an argument about money--and never returned.</p><p>He says he went out looking for them that night without luck.</p><p>Police say Autrey reported them missing Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.</p><p>Police say he told them that Tanisha and her sons all left their cell phones at the apartment when they disappeared.</p><p>"I just wish somebody would just let us know where they're at," said Autrey. "Just let us know where they're at."</p><p>The search party scanned a half mile radius of Tanisha's home Friday.</p><p>"This is kind of fishy to me," said Marsden. "You know you have a mother of six—kept her two oldest kids. She hasn't been seen anywhere and left four kids behind—especially a new born child. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/HPD_officer_arrested_in_prostitution_sti_0_7533101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/HPD_officer_arrested_in_prostitution_sti_0_7533101_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/HPD_officer_arrested_in_prostitution_sti_0_7533101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/HPD_officer_arrested_in_prostitution_sti_0_7533101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/HPD_officer_arrested_in_prostitution_sti_0_7533101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston police officer arrested and relieved of duty in prostitution sting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Houston police officer was arrested and relieved of duty during a covert prostitution sting operation in Fort Bend County, according to court records.</p><p>The officer, Danny Le, posted a $500 bond after he was charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution, Fort Bend County district court records show. </p><p>Le, sworn in 22 years ago, was assigned to downtown patrol division. He has been conformed to be relieved of duty as of July 16. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/son-stabs-father-in-chest-with-kitchen-knife-police-say" title="Teen confesses to stabbing father to death" data-articleId="418788090" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police_believe_one_of_man_s_two_sons_sta_0_7530852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen confesses to stabbing father to death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 17-year-old man is charged with murdering his father on Wednesday evening.</p><p>Houston police say Carlos Raushawn Cacho, 17, stabbed his father in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home on the 1300-block of Eldridge Parkway.</p><p>Carlos Colon Cacho, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/james-harden-joins-ownership-group-of-houston-dynamo-houston-dash" title="James Harden joins ownership group of Houston Dynamo & Houston Dash" data-articleId="418892533" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1148446441_1563463671768_7532020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="OAKLAND: James Harden #13 of the Rockets dribbles the ball up court against the&nbsp;Warriors during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 8, 2019. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>James Harden joins ownership group of Houston Dynamo & Houston Dash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mark Berman, FOX 26 Sports</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 02:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>According to NBA sources Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash franchises.</p><p>An official announcement that Harden is the newest member of the group is expected soon.</p><p>The 2018 NBA MVP joins the ownership group headed by Gabriel Brener, the majority owner of the MLS and the NWSL teams.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/local-woman-warns-others-of-job-offer-that-is-nothing-more-than-a-well-thought-out-scheme"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Houston_woman_has_warning_about_phony_jo_0_7536529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Houston_woman_has_warning_about_phony_jo_0_20190720021351"/> </figure> <h3>Local woman warns others of job offer that is nothing more than a well thought out scheme</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama' on May 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Greg Abbott signs "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law, protecting 'religious liberty' Greg Abbott signs "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law, protecting 'religious liberty' (Photos by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images and Rosario Scalia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="getty_sushipenguinsfile_071919_1563579974683-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Police apprehend penguins who keep sneaking into sushi restaurant</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;First&#x20;Lady&#x20;Michelle&#x20;Obama&#x20;attends&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Becoming&#x3a;&#x20;An&#x20;Intimate&#x20;Conversation&#x20;with&#x20;Michelle&#x20;Obama&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;May&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paras&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/gov-greg-abbott-signs-save-chick-fil-a-bill-into-law-protecting-religious-liberty-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/chickfilaabbot_1563584481699_7536158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/chickfilaabbot_1563584481699_7536158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/chickfilaabbot_1563584481699_7536158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/chickfilaabbot_1563584481699_7536158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Greg Abbott signs "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law, protecting 'religious liberty' Greg Abbott signs "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law, protecting 'religious liberty' https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_sushipenguinsfile_071919_1563579974683_7536201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_sushipenguinsfile_071919_1563579974683_7536201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sushi&#x20;rolls&#x20;with&#x20;chopsticks&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;blue&#x20;penguins&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Matthews&#x2f;PA&#x20;Images&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;and&#x20;Rosario&#x20;Scalia&#x2f;REDA&#x26;amp&#x3b;CO&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police apprehend penguins who keep sneaking into sushi restaurant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-for-woman-and-sons-last-seen-on-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/mothersonsearch_1563581316909_7536207_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for woman and sons last seen on Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/santa-fe-high-school-shooting-victim-s-family-creates-foundation-in-his-honor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Christian_Riley_Garcia_Foundation_kick_o_0_7535934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Christian_Riley_Garcia_Foundation_kick_o_0_7535934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Christian_Riley_Garcia_Foundation_kick_o_0_7535934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Christian_Riley_Garcia_Foundation_kick_o_0_7535934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/19/Christian_Riley_Garcia_Foundation_kick_o_0_7535934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Santa Fe High School shooting victim's family creates foundation in his honor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 