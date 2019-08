- Authorities in El Paso are warning victims' families about suspicious calls supposedly coming from funeral homes or medical examiner's offices asking for money over the phone.

Beware of unscrupulous individuals who may be contacting victims of the #ElPasoShooting claiming to be from the funeral home or medical examiner's office & asking them for money in exchange for arranging services for their loved ones. It's likely a scam. #ElPasoStrong @EPPOLICE — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) August 6, 2019

If you or a friend or relative are contacted by one of these possible scammers, authorities are urging you to keep them on the phone to get as much information as possible, but do not pay them any money. Contact the El Paso Police Department or FBI El Paso with details.

All funeral arrangements are being coordinated through Operation H.O.P.E. El Paso. They can be contacted at 915-590-0490.