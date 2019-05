Some Houston college students may be on the verge of a major medical breakthrough. What are they up to? The Rice University students have created a device that could make a huge difference, medically, for hundreds of thousands of babies.

The brilliant Bioengineering Rice University students are working on incredible, innovative inventions.

”It’s called the Bend-Aid, because it’s like a Band Aid that bends,” explains Rice University Senior Patricia Thai.

The students in the group who came up with the invention are ready to begin conducting clinical studies with the Bend-Aid which could help more than 400,000 babies who suffer buildup of fluid on the brain caused by trauma.

”It is able to quantify the intracranial pressure or ICP,” explains Rice University Senior Tensae Assefa.

In other words, ”You can measure this pressure in babies that have had car accidents or falls and make sure they’re ok, without having to resort to this extremely invasive procedure,” adds Rice Senior Kiara Reyes Gamas.

Invasive procedure? ”Right now, the only alternative to measure intracranial pressure in babies quantitatively, having a numerical value, is to drill a hole in the skull of a baby and put in a catheter,” says Gamas.

”You take off the adhesive backing just like a band aid,” Thai shows us along with one of her partner’s Senior Sammi Lu.

The student's sticky strip has a sensor in it, it's placed on the babies soft spot and non-invasively measures fluid by bending.

"Our technology basically correlates this degree of bending to the underlying pressure causing that bending and that outputs a numerical reading,” says Assefa. Smart kids, right?

The group of students is awaiting approval to begin clinical trials on their Bend-Aid invention.