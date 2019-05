- The weather is getting worse as drivers get closer to the Kingwood area.

City councilman Dave Martin says drivers and residents don’t have access getting in and out of Kingwood. The only access drivers have is from Interstate 69, Highway 59, Beltway 8 to FM 1960.

There are currently 15 to 20 Houston Fire Department assets around the Kingwood area, and three additional high water blocks.

A Red Cross Shelter has also opened up at First Baptist Church with 200 cots and several blankets, but the councilman is hoping that people won’t need them.