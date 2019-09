- The American Red Cross is opening up shelters to those who have been affected by rain associated with Imelda and distributing cleanup kits in affected communities.

The organization says nine shelters are available to aid those impacted by severe rain and flooding throughout the Texas gulf coast region. There were 498 overnight guests in shelters spanning from Houston to the Louisiana border.

Available shelters are listed on Red Cross website.

The shelters will be open 24 hours a day, providing a cool, dry place to stay, food, water, health services and emotional support for area residents who are not able to remain at their homes due to storms and flooding.