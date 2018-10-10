< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Red Cross opens shelters for those affected by Imelda id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429899200" data-article-version="1.0">Red Cross opens shelters for those affected by Imelda</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429899200" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Red Cross opens shelters for those affected by Imelda&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/red-cross-opens-shelters-for-those-affected-by-imelda" data-title="Red Cross opens shelters for those affected by Imelda" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/red-cross-opens-shelters-for-those-affected-by-imelda" addthis:title="Red Cross opens shelters for those affected by Imelda"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429899200.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var Posted Sep 22 2019 07:20PM CDT
Updated Sep 22 2019 07:30PM CDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429899200" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The American Red Cross is opening up shelters to those who have been affected by rain associated with Imelda and distributing cleanup kits in affected communities.</p> <p>The organization says nine shelters are available to aid those impacted by severe rain and flooding throughout the Texas gulf coast region. There were 498 overnight guests in shelters spanning from Houston to the Louisiana border.</p> <p> Available shelters are listed on <a href="https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html">Red Cross website</a>. </p> <p>The shelters will be open 24 hours a day, providing a cool, dry place to stay, food, water, health services and emotional support for area residents who are not able to remain at their homes due to storms and flooding.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Home Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 04:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 05:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.</p><p>The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared: "No one is above the law."</p><p>Pelosi's brief statement capped a frenetic stretch on Capitol Hill, as details of a classified whistleblower complaint about Trump burst into the open and momentum shifted swiftly toward an impeachment probe. The charge was led by several moderate Democratic lawmakers from political swing districts, many of them with national security backgrounds and serving in Congress for the first time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/what-do-houstonians-hope-will-come-from-the-impeachment-inquiry-" title="What do Houstonians hope will come from the impeachment inquiry?" data-articleId="430187632" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_do_Houstonians_hope_will_come_from__0_7674282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_do_Houstonians_hope_will_come_from__0_7674282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_do_Houstonians_hope_will_come_from__0_7674282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_do_Houstonians_hope_will_come_from__0_7674282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_do_Houstonians_hope_will_come_from__0_7674282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What do Houstonians hope will come from the impeachment inquiry?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 10:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. This comes after allegations surfaced that Trump solicited Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.</p><p>Voters in Houston said they were fed up with the drama in Washington. Some say this was all a political tactic from the Democrats. Others said they hope this won't end up backfiring. </p><p>Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said Pelosi's inquiry against Trump is ultimately about his betrayal to the Constitution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/impeachment-inquiry-heres-what-it-means-and-what-happens-now" title="Impeachment inquiry: Here's what it means and what happens now" data-articleId="430192558" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_is_an_impeachment_inquiry__0_7674612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_is_an_impeachment_inquiry__0_7674612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_is_an_impeachment_inquiry__0_7674612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_is_an_impeachment_inquiry__0_7674612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/What_is_an_impeachment_inquiry__0_7674612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Impeaching a president is often misunderstood to mean his removal. It actually means the House has voted to bring one or more articles of impeachment and send the process forward." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Impeachment inquiry: Here's what it means and what happens now</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 08:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 10:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump after an intelligence community whistleblower came forward with a complaint last month reportedly relating to Trump’s communications with the president of Ukraine. In her announcement of the official inquiry, Pelosi accused the president of “betrayal of his oath of office and betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”</p><p>But what happens now?</p><p>The House has initiated impeachment proceedings more than 60 times in U.S. history, but less than a third of those cases have resulted in full impeachments.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Galveston_County_residents_attend_active_0_7674622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Galveston_County_residents_attend_active_0_20190925023612"/> </figure> <h3>Galveston County residents participate in active shooter training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/mayor-turner-announces-imelda-assistance-fund-for-those-impacted-by-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Mayor_Turner_announces_Imelda_Assistance_0_7674557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mayor_Turner_announces_Imelda_Assistance_0_20190925022753"/> </figure> <h3>Mayor Turner announces Imelda Assistance Fund for those impacted by storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/what-do-houstonians-hope-will-come-from-the-impeachment-inquiry-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump_says_he_will_release_Ukrainian_tra_0_7673928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_says_he_will_release_Ukrainian_tra_0_20190924190618-400801"/> </figure> <h3>What do Houstonians hope will come from the impeachment inquiry?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/fast-moving-storm-imelda-dropped-40-inches-of-rain-in-houston-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/galveston-county-residents-participate-in-active-shooter-training" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Galveston_County_residents_attend_active_0_7674622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Galveston_County_residents_attend_active_0_7674622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Galveston_County_residents_attend_active_0_7674622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Galveston_County_residents_attend_active_0_7674622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Galveston_County_residents_attend_active_0_7674622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Galveston County residents participate in active shooter training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/mayor-turner-announces-imelda-assistance-fund-for-those-impacted-by-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Mayor_Turner_announces_Imelda_Assistance_0_7674557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Mayor_Turner_announces_Imelda_Assistance_0_7674557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Mayor_Turner_announces_Imelda_Assistance_0_7674557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Mayor_Turner_announces_Imelda_Assistance_0_7674557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/Mayor_Turner_announces_Imelda_Assistance_0_7674557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Turner announces Imelda Assistance Fund for those impacted by storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/what-do-houstonians-hope-will-come-from-the-impeachment-inquiry-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump_says_he_will_release_Ukrainian_tra_0_7673928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump_says_he_will_release_Ukrainian_tra_0_7673928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump_says_he_will_release_Ukrainian_tra_0_7673928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump_says_he_will_release_Ukrainian_tra_0_7673928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Trump_says_he_will_release_Ukrainian_tra_0_7673928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>What do Houstonians hope will come from the impeachment inquiry?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/fast-moving-storm-imelda-dropped-40-inches-of-rain-in-houston-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_1568906051779_7666023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_1568906051779_7666023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_1568906051779_7666023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_1568906051779_7666023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_1568906051779_7666023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fast-moving storm Imelda dropped 40 inches of rain in Houston area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/impeachment-inquiry-heres-what-it-means-and-what-happens-now" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/WhatIsImpeachment__Banner__Getty_1569375228299_7674393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/WhatIsImpeachment__Banner__Getty_1569375228299_7674393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/WhatIsImpeachment__Banner__Getty_1569375228299_7674393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/WhatIsImpeachment__Banner__Getty_1569375228299_7674393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/WhatIsImpeachment__Banner__Getty_1569375228299_7674393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left&#x3a;&#x20;US&#x20;Speaker&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;House&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x2e;&#x20;Right&#x3a;&#x20;US&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2e;&#x20;Amid&#x20;mounting&#x20;allegations&#x20;of&#x20;abuse&#x20;of&#x20;power&#x20;by&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;announced&#x20;the&#x20;start&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;formal&#x20;impeachment&#x20;inquiry&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;MANDEL&#x20;NGAN&#x2c;SAUL&#x20;LOEB&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Impeachment inquiry: Here's what it means and what happens now</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More 