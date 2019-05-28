< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pasadena couple designs and installs Texas-shaped pool in their backyard i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409395283");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395283-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395283-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%204_1559077929353.JPG_7319869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395283-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Cody Rogers </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%204_1559077929353.JPG_7319869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395283-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="texas pool 4_1559077929353.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%204_1559077804503.jpg_7319866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395283-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="texas 4_1559077804503.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%202_1559077762894.jpg_7319865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395283-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="texas pool 2_1559077762894.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%201_1559077744372.jpg_7319864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395283-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="texas pool 1_1559077744372.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409395283-0" <figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Cody Rogers</p>
</figcaption> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:57PM CDT</span></p> A Pasadena couple is proving that with their private, Texas-shaped version, and just in time for the summer.</p><p>Cody Rogers says his wife Brittney has wanted a pool her entire life, so he decided to get one made, but with a twist.</p><p>“I had the idea of doing the Texas. Our fathers Billy Rogers and Tommy Creek instilled our deep love for Texas. Mom gives birth in car while son records emotional moment from back seat Apple releases its first iPod in 4 years 