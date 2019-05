- Everything is bigger and better in the Lone Star State, including swimming pools! A Pasadena couple is proving that with their private, Texas-shaped version, and just in time for the summer.

Cody Rogers says his wife Brittney has wanted a pool her entire life, so he decided to get one made, but with a twist.

“I had the idea of doing the Texas. Our fathers Billy Rogers and Tommy Creek instilled our deep love for Texas. Brittney is an amazingly awesome and chill wife, so she jumped on board,” Rogers told FOX 26.

When the couple couldn’t decide on whether to get a standard shape or Texas shape, they put it to a vote at their monthly couple’s dinner called the “Super Supper Club.”

Their friends, affectionately known as "The Grandens," voted unanimously and helped with the final design.

Roughly holding about 28,000 gallons of water, the pool can be lighted at night and heated, features that can be controlled by an app on their phones.

The Pan Handle section of the pool is the raised spa, West Texas is the tanning ledge, and South Texas is the pool’s deep end.