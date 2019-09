- A 15-year-old Houston girl is missing, and her parents are desperate for answers.

Amelia Nockels' parents last saw her Sunday night when she kissed them good night. The next morning, she was gone.

Her parents searched her room and found receipts showing she'd been going to Walmart after they fell asleep that week.

Her dad says surveillance video shows she was with a man possibly in his thirties. They're afraid because they say she's been talking to men online and lying about her age.

Amelia is described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, five feet four inches tall, and 190 pounds. A last seen clothing description is unavailable. She may need urgent medical attention, since she hasn't taken her medications since her disappearance.

Her parents say deputies think she may have run away, but they disagree.

If you've seen Amelia or have any information, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.