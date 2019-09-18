< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429407844" class="mod-wrapper Parents of missing 15-year-old girl fear she was taken by man she met online Sep 18 2019 09:33PM CDT 18 2019 09:33PM By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Sep 18 2019 09:30PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 18 2019 09:33PM CDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 09:54PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429407844-429408738" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429407844" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - A 15-year-old Houston girl is missing, and her parents are desperate for answers.</p><p>Amelia Nockels' parents last saw her Sunday night when she kissed them good night. The next morning, she was gone.</p><p>Her parents searched her room and found receipts showing she'd been going to Walmart after they fell asleep that week.</p><p>Her dad says surveillance video shows she was with a man possibly in his thirties. They're afraid because they say she's been talking to men online and lying about her age.</p><p>Amelia is described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, five feet four inches tall, and 190 pounds. A last seen clothing description is unavailable. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Street_flooding_makes_commute_difficult__0_7664562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Street_flooding_makes_commute_difficult__0_7664562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Street_flooding_makes_commute_difficult__0_7664562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Street_flooding_makes_commute_difficult__0_7664562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Street_flooding_makes_commute_difficult__0_7664562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Street flooding makes commute difficult for Galveston drivers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Galveston drivers had to navigate around floodwaters throughout the day Wednesday as heavy rain bands from Tropical Storm Imelda hit the island.</p><p>Floodwaters covered swaths of roadway along Broadway Street where businesses had sand bags piled at their entrances and barricades were set up at intersections preventing drivers from turning onto flooded side roads.</p><p>“Bad storm, man—it ain’t looking to good,” said Keylan Mosley as he drove his work truck through floodwaters on Harborside Drive. “If you driving in a smaller vehicle, you ain’t gonna make it. In trucks you barely making it.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/severe-weather-approaches-texas-coast" title="Imelda downgraded to tropical depression" data-articleId="429132584" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Imelda_causes_street_flooding_along_the__0_7663927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Imelda_causes_street_flooding_along_the__0_7663927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Imelda_causes_street_flooding_along_the__0_7663927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Imelda_causes_street_flooding_along_the__0_7663927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Imelda_causes_street_flooding_along_the__0_7663927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Imelda downgraded to tropical depression</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 07:43AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 12:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Imelda has now been downgraded to a tropical depression.</p><p>NOAA Doppler radar data and surface observations indicate that Imelda made landfall near Freeport at 1 p.m. Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Winds have since decreased.</p><p>The center of Tropical Depression Imelda will continue moving northward, away from Houston on Wednesday, but heavy rain could remain in place. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/severe-weather-causes-houston-area-school-closures" title="Severe weather causes Houston-area school closures and cancellations" data-articleId="405529914" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Severe_weather_causes_Houston_area_schoo_0_7242117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Severe_weather_causes_Houston_area_schoo_0_7242117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Severe_weather_causes_Houston_area_schoo_0_7242117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Severe_weather_causes_Houston_area_schoo_0_7242117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Severe_weather_causes_Houston_area_schoo_0_7242117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe weather causes Houston-area school closures and cancellations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:20PM Several school districts are canceling classes Wednesday, September 18, as Tropical Depression Imelda pours over the Texas coast.

Cleveland ISD is closed Thursday.

Dayton ISD is closed Thursday. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Tekashi_69_facing_decades_of_jail_time___0_7665461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Tekashi_69_facing_decades_of_jail_time___0_7665461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Tekashi_69_facing_decades_of_jail_time___0_7665461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Tekashi_69_facing_decades_of_jail_time___0_7665461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tekashi 69 facing decades of jail time, testifies against former fellow gang members</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/sandy-hook-promise-chilling-back-to-school-psa-proves-to-be-too-much-for-some-viewers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sandy_Hook_Promise_chilling_back_to_scho_0_7665358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sandy_Hook_Promise_chilling_back_to_scho_0_7665358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sandy_Hook_Promise_chilling_back_to_scho_0_7665358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sandy_Hook_Promise_chilling_back_to_scho_0_7665358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Sandy_Hook_Promise_chilling_back_to_scho_0_7665358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sandy Hook Promise chilling back-to-school PSA proves to be too much for some viewers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/imelda-takes-its-toll-on-matagorda-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/matagorda_1568861310943_7665507_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/matagorda_1568861310943_7665507_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/matagorda_1568861310943_7665507_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/matagorda_1568861310943_7665507_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/matagorda_1568861310943_7665507_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Imelda takes its toll on Matagorda County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/hundreds-gather-for-prayer-vigil-for-missing-teen-ryder-cameron" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/ryder_1568806138478_7663811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/ryder_1568806138478_7663811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/ryder_1568806138478_7663811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/ryder_1568806138478_7663811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/ryder_1568806138478_7663811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Montgomery&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds gather for prayer vigil for missing teen Ryder Cameron</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/parents-of-missing-15-year-old-girl-fear-she-was-taken-by-man-she-met-online" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/miss%20teen_1568860381248.JPG_7665182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parents of missing 15-year-old girl fear she was taken by man she met online</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 