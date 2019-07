- A single engine plane crashed in the 20200 block of Kingsland Boulevard in Katy on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. One person is dead.

The identity of the pilot killed has been confirmed as Noshir Medhora, 69.

The plane crashed into a building and remnants of the aircraft also flew into a nearby community pool. DPS confirms that a wedding was planned for the club house on Saturday, meaning the pool was empty and no one was injured. Both the building and the plane were fully engulfed in flames. There are remnants of smoke in the area.

The plane took off from West Houston airport. He called the airport and tried to turn around to go back but crashed.

At this time, it is unconfirmed if a distress call was made or what was said. Destination was unknown.

The seat and fuselage landed in the pool, creating a wide debris field.

Federal Aviation Administration and Texas DPS Southeast will be leading the investigation, with the Harris County Fire Marshal Office and HAZMAT will be assisting.

This is a developing story.