Midland Police Department reported that a second shooter was driving a stolen mail van, in addition to another first shooter in a gold and white Honda armed with a rifle. However, it has been confirmed that only one shooter moved from the Honda and then stole a mail truck and shot more people.
Midland Odessa Hospital
Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was on the scene.
TABC Agents are on the scene in #Odessa in response to the active shooter situation. Agents are working with @odessapolice to secure crime scenes and assist as needed. If you are in the area, stay sheltered and obey local first responders. — Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (@TexasABC) August 31, 2019
The Department of Public Safety is urging everyone to remain indoors.
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin sent out the following alert:
S: Lock Down Lock down in place. Officers are looking for suspect in shooting in the are of UTPB Campus. LOCK DOWN NOW Reply with YES to confirm receipt.
Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019
Posted Sep 01 2019 12:52AM CDT
Updated Sep 01 2019 07:18AM CDT
MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):
8 a.m.
Weather forecasters say Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a Category 5 storm, capable of inflicting catastrophic levels of destruction.
Posted Aug 31 2019 10:15PM CDT
Many leaders are responding to the most recent mass shooting, taking place on Saturday afternoon in Midland and Odessa, Texas . All have expressed condolences and frustration with the repeated incidents of violence.
Governor Greg Abbott was the first to comment on the day's tragic events, releasing the following statement with an announcement that they will be visiting Odessa on Sunday.
“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”
Posted Aug 31 2019 03:43PM CDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 09:16PM CDT
Police released disturbing audio of an Arkansas woman who called for help in the final moments of her life, drowning in her car, only to be met with mockery and disdain by the dispatcher.
Debbie Stevens, 47, was on her regular paper route in Fort Smith Saturday, Aug. 24 when a flash flood swept up her car. Panicking, she dialed 911.
"Please help me, I don't want to die!", Stevens begs on the call that lasted 22 minutes. "I can't swim! I'm scared! I'm going to drown!"