21 injured and five dead in Odessa shooting; suspect killed By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Aug 31 2019 04:36PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 31 2019 09:27PM CDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 10:02PM CDT ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Police say "multiple gunshot victims" after suspect hijacked mail truck in Odessa, Texas, and shot at random.

21 shooting victims were injured, five are dead. Three law enforcement officers are among those injured, one from DPS Midland County, one from Odessa PD, and one from Midland PD.

Local media is reporting a 17-month-old has been airlifted to University Medical Center Lubbock.

Midland Police confirm that the suspect was shot and killed.

Midland Police Department reported that a second shooter was driving a stolen mail van, in addition to another first shooter in a gold and white Honda armed with a rifle. However, it has been confirmed that only one shooter moved from the Honda and then stole a mail truck and shot more people.

Midland Odessa Hospital

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was on the scene.

TABC Agents are on the scene in #Odessa in response to the active shooter situation. Agents are working with @odessapolice to secure crime scenes and assist as needed. If you are in the area, stay sheltered and obey local first responders. — Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (@TexasABC) August 31, 2019

The Department of Public Safety is urging everyone to remain indoors.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin sent out the following alert:

S: Lock Down Lock down in place. Officers are looking for suspect in shooting in the are of UTPB Campus. LOCK DOWN NOW Reply with YES to confirm receipt.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control — UT Permian Basin (@utpb) August 31, 2019

