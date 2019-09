Search and rescue crews are scouring the water off the Kemah Boardwalk looking for a Good Samaritan who jumped in the water to help a struggling kayaker, and didn't resurface.

A Houston man is lucky to be alive, after his car smashed into a pole and burst into flames. Three strangers pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle.

Texas Democrats are demanding Governor Greg Abbott call an emergency special session to pass gun control measures in the wake of two mass shootings.