Galveston drivers had to navigate around floodwaters throughout the day Wednesday as heavy rain bands from Tropical Storm Imelda hit the island.

Floodwaters covered swaths of roadway along Broadway Street where businesses had sand bags piled at their entrances and barricades were set up at intersections preventing drivers from turning onto flooded side roads.

“Bad storm, man—it ain’t looking to good,” said Keylan Mosley as he drove his work truck through floodwaters on Harborside Drive. “If you driving in a smaller vehicle, you ain’t gonna make it. In trucks you barely making it.”