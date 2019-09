The Harris County District Attorney's Office reported that 300 people between the ages of 17 and 20 have been arrested and charged for drunk driving since January.

A homeowner shot someone he believed was trying to break into his home in Crosby, according to Harris County deputies.

Houston police are searching for 30-year-old Santiago Esparza. He has been charged with tampering with evidence. Esparza and his girlfriend are accused of hiding her daughter's body in a closet.

Investigators told a jury today that Ronald Haskell was arrogant after he admitted to shooting the entire Stay family.

Several long term road closures start tonight.