m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story405528967" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Newly surfaced Sandra Bland arrest video raises new questions HOUSTON (FOX 26) - You've seen the confrontation before, but not from this angle, Sandra Bland's fateful 2015 encounter with state trooper Brian Encinia in Prairie View as seen from her camera.

Encinia would would take her to the Waller County Jail where she committed suicide. Encinia went on trial perjury. The case didn't stick, but he'll never be a cop again.</p> <p>So, is this really new video? Shawn Macdonald was the special prosecutor who took the case to the Grand Jury and says did DPS turned the video over to them back then.</p> <p>"I had no idea there was no public knowledge that we had it. I mean in fact, we returned the cell phone to the Bland family, the prosecutor did shortly after the case was resolved back in June of 2017. They've had the cellphone. It's in their possession. We gave them the code," he said.</p> <p>Encinia's lawyer confirms that, but the lawyer for the Bland family has told numerous news outlets that's not the case. They certainly didn't have it for their civil case. They settled in 2016 for $1.9 million.</p> <p>State Representative Garnett Coleman, who is the chair of the committee that looked into her death, says he plans to hold hearings this session to find out what happened with this video.</p> <p>"My job is not to say 'oh, they're right'. My job is to make sure that we understand all the facts and those are statements that we don't understand all the facts," he said.</p> <p>If they turned it over, how was it organized? Was there a table of contents, or was this a disorganized document dump? The Bland case helped change the social and legal landscape. It helped give rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, and it also spurred a push for bail reform. Bland was being held on a $5,000 bond and couldn't raise the money. That galvanized the Texas Organizing project to push for bail reform in Harris County.</p> <p>"We looked at her case, and nobody should die in jail. We look at the case and she was there because she couldn't afford bail. More Home Stories

Houston police say stepfather is a person of interest in Maleah Davis' disappearance
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 07 2019 12:55PM CDT
Updated May 07 2019 01:19PM CDT
Houston police tell FOX 26 Darion Vence is a person of interest in the disappearance of his stepdaughter 4-year-old Maleah Davis. Search efforts continue on Tuesday for the missing girl, and have been moved to Sugar Land near Vence's home. Vence says she was kidnapped by three men on Friday night.

Colorado school shooting leaves at least 7 injured, 2 in custody, sheriff's office says
Posted May 07 2019 03:30PM CDT
Updated May 07 2019 04:37PM CDT
A shooting Tuesday afternoon at a school in Colorado left at least seven people injured and at least two suspects were in custody, the sheriff's office said, warning that it was still an "active shooter situation." It's possible that a third suspect remains in STEM School Highlands Ranch, which is still being searched, Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said at a news conference. Authorities responded at 1:53 p.m. local time for a "call of shots fired in school," the sheriff's office tweeted. New search locations after conflicting stories from Maleah Davis' stepfather
By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News
Posted May 07 2019 05:28PM CDT
Updated May 07 2019 06:10PM CDT
The step-father is a person of interest in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, a Houston Police investigator tells Fox 26. Texas Equusearch has now moved its search to the area around the stepfather's home in Southwest Houston. Texas EquuSearch set up its command post in the parking lot next door to the apartments where Maleah Davis is said to have lived with her mom and stepdad when she went missing. class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/conflicting-information-from-maleah-davis-stepdad-leads-to-new-search-locations" title="New search locations after conflicting stories from Maleah Davis' stepfather" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sources__4_year_old_girl_s_stepdad_consi_0_7232114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sources__4_year_old_girl_s_stepdad_consi_0_7232114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sources__4_year_old_girl_s_stepdad_consi_0_7232114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sources__4_year_old_girl_s_stepdad_consi_0_7232114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sources__4_year_old_girl_s_stepdad_consi_0_7232114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New search locations after conflicting stories from Maleah Davis' stepfather</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 05:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The step-father is a person of interest in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, a Houston Police 