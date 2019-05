- You've seen the confrontation before, but not from this angle, Sandra Bland's fateful 2015 encounter with state trooper Brian Encinia in Prairie View as seen from her camera.

Encinia would would take her to the Waller County Jail where she committed suicide. Encinia went on trial perjury. The case didn't stick, but he'll never be a cop again.

So, is this really new video? Shawn Macdonald was the special prosecutor who took the case to the Grand Jury and says did DPS turned the video over to them back then.

"I had no idea there was no public knowledge that we had it. I mean in fact, we returned the cell phone to the Bland family, the prosecutor did shortly after the case was resolved back in June of 2017. They've had the cellphone. It's in their possession. We gave them the code," he said.

Encinia's lawyer confirms that, but the lawyer for the Bland family has told numerous news outlets that's not the case. They certainly didn't have it for their civil case. They settled in 2016 for $1.9 million.

State Representative Garnett Coleman, who is the chair of the committee that looked into her death, says he plans to hold hearings this session to find out what happened with this video.

"My job is not to say 'oh, they're right'. My job is to make sure that we understand all the facts and those are statements that we don't understand all the facts," he said.

If they turned it over, how was it organized? Was there a table of contents, or was this a disorganized document dump? The Bland case helped change the social and legal landscape. It helped give rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, and it also spurred a push for bail reform. Bland was being held on a $5,000 bond and couldn't raise the money. That galvanized the Texas Organizing project to push for bail reform in Harris County.

"We looked at her case, and nobody should die in jail. We look at the case and she was there because she couldn't afford bail. We started looking at bail, and there are so many people in her situation," said Communication Director Mary Moreno.