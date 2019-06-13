< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Multi-million dollar home in The Woodlands destroyed by fire Posted Jun 13 2019 08:54PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 09:39PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 09:46PM CDT Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS  THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The Woodlands Fire Department battled a blaze at a multi-million dollar home near Palmer Woods.

Officials say they were called to the home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, there were heavy flames and smoke through the roof.

Officials say there were allegedly 15 firefighting units on location at the time.

Two people that were possibly workers transported to a hospital downtown.

The home is a total loss. No firefighters were injured while putting the blaze out.

