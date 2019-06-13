Officials say there were allegedly 15 firefighting units on location at the time.
Two people that were possibly workers transported to a hospital downtown.
The home is a total loss. No firefighters were injured while putting the blaze out.
Posted Jun 13 2019 03:19PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 04:09PM CDT
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility, will leave her post at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.
Trump, calling Sanders forward at an unrelated event in the East Room, called her “strong, but with a great, great heart” and said he was encouraging her to run for governor as she returns home to Arkansas.
She has been one of Trump's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining on staff who worked on his campaign.
Posted Jun 13 2019 12:58PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:28PM CDT
Human bones have been discovered in northeast Houston.
The remains were found Thursday morning at 11815 Ferndell Street near Furay Road.
Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators were canvasing the scene to figure out what happened.
Posted Jun 13 2019 02:21PM CDT
Houston police are investigating the death of a person found near a bayou in west Houston.
The deceased individual was discovered by a maintenance crew near Richmond Avenue and West Houston Center Blvd around 12:20 p.m.
HPD homicide division investigators are on the scene.