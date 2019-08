- More than half of working moms in America are worried about heading back to the office after giving birth.

A new OnePoll study looked at women's concerns over their work-life balance.

Researchers found a top issue was the ability to get proper rest. Another major concern was breastfeeding. Close to 70 percent of women reported plans to breastfeed and pump after maternity leave.

However, one in five moms report feeling pressured by their work to stop.