- Harris County prosecutors say the boyfriend of the woman charged with hiding her 5-year-old daughter's body in a closet will also be charged.

Priscilla Torres' boyfriend, Santiago Esparza, has been charged with tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse.

It's the same charge Torres is facing. The bond for Torres remains at $50,000.

Investigators say, Torres initially told them little Sierra Patino died after drinking toilet bowl cleaner. But she later changed her story, saying the child was injured while Esparza was giving her a bath.

Family members of Sierra discovered her corpse when they went to the Quail Creek Apartments on Grow Lane in northwest Houston to visit. They were overcome by a foul odor coming from one of the closets, where they found her, and immediately called police.

Torres hasn't said why she didn't report the incident when it happened a week earlier.

Detectives are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.