- Have you ever craved steak and lobster in the wee hours of the night? Thanks to one Houston chef, you can get your fix up until 4 a.m.

Midnight Munchies Express is bringing late-night flavor to the Houston scene, cooking up some of the finest dishes from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Located at 2712 Eldridge Parkway in Suite 103, the idea stems from Tadrick Tezeno, who says he's loved cooking since he was five years old.

"I was going to school and working nights at a local industrial plant, and I saw how there wasn’t any great food options outside the norm, and saw a market waiting to be cornered," Tezeno told FOX 26 News.

"Houston is one of the biggest cities in the nation, and a lot of our staples like Astroworld have come and gone. For a while, I felt we as a city lost an identity, or should I say from a tourist's standpoint, a major attraction, so with me trying to fill the void somehow, what’s a bigger attraction to any city than great food?" Tezeno said.

Tezeno says the best part of opening the restaurant is that it is one-of-a-kind.

“There’s nothing like it in Houston, there’s nothing like this in Texas! It’s innovative and it has the potential to actually change the culture of our city and give it the night life it deserves,” he said.

Tezeno hopes to expand Midnight Munchies, saying he wants "another location in Houston later this year, then out the state we go. Midnight Munchies Express will be a household name very, very soon."

The restaurant is also open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for lunch, brunch and dinner.