Sheldon Magee (Sugar Land Police Department) Sheldon Magee (Sugar Land Police Department)

- Sugar Land police say a man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a hotel in Sugar Land Sunday afternoon.

Sheldon Magee, 44, is charged with the murder of Kiva Herrera, 38. Magee is also charged with attempted murder of a peace officer for allegedly exchanging gunfire with a police officer who responded to the scene.

Sugar Land police say they got the call around 1:15 p.m. of a disturbance between a man and a woman in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott on Creekbend Drive in Sugar Land.

Witnesses told police they spotted the man grabbing the woman and pulling her away.

Police say when they arrived, they found the woman had been shot in the head. CPR was performed, but she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they found the suspect near the parking lot and the man apparently refused to comply with officers’ demands and actually fired shots at an officer. Police then returned gunfire, but neither the suspect nor the officer were wounded in the shootout.

Magee remains in Fort Bend County Jail.