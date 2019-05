- It was shortly before 6:00 p.m. and the sun was still shinning when a young man was shot to death in his vehicle. It happened in the 15500 block of FM529.

Update photo of shooting suspect. @HCSOTexas Homicide investigators are releasing the following photos of a Hispanic male subject in connection with tonight's murder on Highway 529. Please phone 713-274-9100 if any information. #hounews pic.twitter.com/XEzmmHLMaw — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 25, 2019

Residents like Janie Ramirez who live in the area were visibly upset over the act of violence.

"It's terrible," Ramirez said. "This happened in broad daylight."

Sheriff's deputies say the victim and another man who was inside his vehicle got into some sort of altercation. After shooting the man to death, the gunman took off in his own vehicle.

A Freddy's Frozen Custard was closed because the shooting happened less than 50 feet from the restaurant.

Investigators were searching through surveillance video at that business to see if either man had been inside before the shooting occurred.

The motive is unknown.

A duffel bag was found by the victim's car, but investigators declined to say what was inside.