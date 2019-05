- On March 8, Mary Rutkowski and her daughter were grocery shopping at the HEB at 5225 Buffalo Speedway.

"I noticed a man I thought had lost a leg," Rutkowski said.

Video shows the moment an elderly woman was punched while walking out a store. In the video, you can see a man in a black shirt come out of nowhere and punch the woman. He then walked away with a wheelchair as she lies injured on the ground.

Police are now trying to identify the man responsible.

The man was in a wheelchair and in the surveillance video can barely be seen next to some plants.

"As I walked by he hit me for no reason at all," the 88-year-old said. "I didn't see it coming, but he just hit me once and I fell on to the concrete."

After punching the elderly woman, the man can be seen walking away apparently pushing his wheelchair.

Rutkowski says she kept asking her daughter, "Why did he hit me?"

"I feel comfortable in this area of Houston, but it's getting so bad out there I get mad when I think the grocery stores and other stores want your business, but they don't want to protect you," said Rutkowski.

She spent a night in the hospital, but suffered no serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the man's identity should call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.