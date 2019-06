- A shooting in Fort Bend County on Wednesday lead to a chase that ended in a crash roughly two miles away. One person was shot and sent to the hospital. The suspect has now been arrested by police.

Connor Farland said he was celebrating his birthday with some friends on Wednesday evening when they heard a loud bang outside.

“We were just sitting upstairs when we heard a bang, so I looked out the curtain of the upstairs bedroom and I see about 10 to 20 cops headed this way,” Farland said.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the crime spree started as a shooting near West Airport and 99, also known as Grand Parkway.

Nehls said the suspect’s vehicle— a gold Lexus SUV— was reported stolen from Harris County and fled the scene where one person was sent to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder.

“One of our patrol deputies saw that vehicle at intersection of Harlem and 99. A pursuit started from that intersection. The suspect’s vehicle went up West Belfort, went up FM 1464 and turned back around,” Nehls said.

Investigators said the suspect eventually drove back to West Airport at Old Richmond and crashed into another vehicle.

“We attempted to put spike strips on the roadway but he avoided those,” Nehls said.

“The gold Lexus hit the black Honda Civic so hard there’s purses and baggage in the street and the windows are all broken out,” Farland said.

But it didn’t stop there. Authorities said the suspect then got out of the car and continued on his crime spree, this time at the Valero gas station.

“He had a gun and he pointed the gun at the owner of this vehicle who was pumping gas. But the keys were not in the vehicle,” Nehls said.

Shortly after, Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and captured the suspect, arresting him. Multiple charges are expected.

Nehls said the shooting victim was sent to the hospital and appeared to be in good shape. Nehls said the reason why the confrontation started is unknown at this point.

This case remains under investigation.